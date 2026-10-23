MLB in Brief: Brandon Woodruff in the Lineup | Jarren Duran Traded?
Brandon Woodruff on the roster
The Brewers made room for him.
Here's the Rays' lineup.
The Brewers Are the Favorites
It's not even close, according to the folks at The Athletic.
The Brewers and Rays share many similarities, from their small-market status to their ability to win in different ways. But who has the edge?
Our MLB experts discuss the matchup and pick the World Series winner, MVP, and key players.
Free to read: https://t.co/M9RkXWE3sR pic.twitter.com/OEkmfVaNSL
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 23, 2026
Hideki Matsui, the manager
He's heading to Japan to manage.
Hideki Matsui has been hired as the next manager of the Yomiuri Giants, according to @nhk_news.
Matsui hit 332 home runs for the Giants and was inducted into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
After retiring, Matsui was hired as a special advisor to Brian Cashman in 2015. pic.twitter.com/qYVZ1dPZFn
— SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 23, 2026
The World Series Auction
Attention all interested parties.
Our World Series Auction is now live!https://t.co/FCq4dYmVmx
Our World Series Auction is now live. pic.twitter.com/wY8tsWgxD1
— Expos Fest (@ExposFest) October 23, 2026
Taking the Reins of the Club
That will be Don Mattingly's challenge in 2027.
Although Don Mattingly enjoyed success during the 2026 regular season, he said it never felt as if the team was fully his.
It will be in 2027.https://t.co/SI784LVLCX
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 22, 2026
Jarren Duran Traded?
That's the expectation, at any rate.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.