MLB in Brief: Brandon Woodruff in the Lineup | Jarren Duran Traded?

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Brandon Woodruff in the Lineup | Jarren Duran Traded?
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Brandon Woodruff on the roster

The Brewers made room for him.

Here's the Rays' lineup.

The Brewers Are the Favorites

It's not even close, according to the folks at The Athletic.

Hideki Matsui, the manager

He's heading to Japan to manage.

The World Series Auction

Attention all interested parties.

Taking the Reins of the Club

That will be Don Mattingly's challenge in 2027.

Jarren Duran Traded?

That's the expectation, at any rate.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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