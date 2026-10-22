Owen Beck Recalled by the Canadiens (But Not David Reinbacher)

The Canadiens recalled Owen Beck.

It was a possibility, given that the Canadiens need reinforcements for the four-game road trip that will begin in the next few hours.

He had been assigned to the Rocket yesterday to play a few games in Laval. Recalling him was a possibility.

The Canadiens have recalled forward Owen Beck from the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have recalled forward Owen Beck from the Laval Rocket. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/2E6neMYNFs — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 22, 2026

If Beck was recalled, it's likely because Florian Xhekaj and Ivan Demidov aren't ready to return tomorrow night. This comes as no surprise in the case of the Russian, who—as far as we know—hasn't skated since getting injured.

But it's a welcome update, by necessity, regarding the Unicorn.

But what about David Reinbacher? He wasn't called up, even though he was in the same boat as Beck. This leads us to believe that the Canadiens will be able to count on Mike Matheson's services very, very soon.

After all, the Canadiens can't have just six healthy defensemen on the road.

Does that mean Matheson will play tomorrow and a defenseman like Adam Engstrom will be back in the stands? It's very possible.

After all, Arber Xhekaj doesn't deserve to sit this one out right now.

We'll see if today's practice (at 11:30 a.m. in Brossard, right before the team leaves for Chicago) provides answers to some of the questions we have.

But if Matheson is feeling better, that's great news for the Canadiens.

In a nutshell

– Wow.

It's so beautiful https://t.co/OKNumX8aeG — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 22, 2026

– Hehe.

Friedman on 32TP talking about how a Devils fan reached out to ask if Dylan Larkin is playing 3D chess now that he has included New Jersey on his list of 10 teams. Instead of going to Minnesota where Quinn Hughes currently is, why not go to Jersey where he will eventually be? — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 22, 2026

– Kirill Marchenko loves his life in Toronto.