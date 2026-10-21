VIDEO: Brady Tkachuk scores the Panthers’ first goal against the Senators

Of course.

Of course!

Guess who scored the Panthers' first goal against the Senators tonight, on Brady Tkachuk's return to Ottawa. Yeah…

BRADY TKACHUK SCORES IN HIS RETURN TO OTTAWA WHAT A MOMENT https://t.co/swSYCHlhqj — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 22, 2026

Brady didn't waste any time making his mark.

He took advantage of his team's power play to score on his return to Ottawa… and to silence the Senators fans, who had humiliated him in their own way before the game.

It was a given that Brady would score. It was written in the stars!

More details to come…