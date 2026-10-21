VIDEO: Brady Tkachuk scores the Panthers’ first goal against the Senators

Marc-Olivier Cook
VIDEO: Brady Tkachuk scores the Panthers’ first goal against the Senators
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

Of course.

Of course!

Guess who scored the Panthers' first goal against the Senators tonight, on Brady Tkachuk's return to Ottawa. Yeah…

Brady didn't waste any time making his mark.

He took advantage of his team's power play to score on his return to Ottawa… and to silence the Senators fans, who had humiliated him in their own way before the game.

It was a given that Brady would score. It was written in the stars!

More details to come…

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