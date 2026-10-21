Patrik Laine: The message from the teams to him is clear

Patrik Laine is still a free agent in the NHL at the moment.

And don't think it's because the Finnish player, who hasn't played in a year, wants to explore options outside the world's best league.

Emily Kaplan believes the former Canadiens player has no interest in playing in Europe.

As Patrik Laine remains unsigned, I'm told he has zero intention of signing in Europe. The longer this goes on, the more he says he's motivated to prove people wrong. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) October 21, 2026

But for now, the consensus is that interest in Laine is rather limited among the 32 teams in the Bettman league. That's putting it mildly.

There are teams that are interested. But they aren't interested enough to actually put pen to paper.

Yesterday, on “Early Trading,” Pierre LeBrun (TSN) brought up a team in the discussion that's been making the rounds quite a bit in recent months. Just talking about months of negotiations puts things into perspective…

We're talking about the Los Angeles Kings.

Pierre LeBrun on “Early Trading” about Laine: There are other smaller things the Kings have been tossing around. I'm told they've talked about Patrick Laine, for example, who remains unsigned. Could he help their power play? I don't know if they'll end up going that route, but he'd certainly be a cheap option. – 10/20 #GoKingsGo #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 21, 2026

The Kings need help on the power play (actually, they need help in general), and we know that's Laine's specialty, thanks to his devastating shot. Except he's not signed…

If people think Laine can't help a bad team (one win this year) with a poor power play—and with enough cap space to sign him at the minimum salary—who's going to sign him?

That's the question.

We hope he gets the chance to bounce back and prove himself. But right now, no one seems willing to make room for a player who barely saw any ice time in 2025–2026. The message from all 32 teams is clear.

In a nutshell

– Wow.

Four more sleeps Four more sleeps #GoHabsGo https://t.co/v75xkATC6I — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 21, 2026

– Untouchables in Utah.

Elliotte Friedman on Oilers NOW about Tij Iginla, Desnoyers & Belchetz/#NYR: The one thing about Utah is that when you talk to them, they make it very clear that they're not really interested in trading those guys. When they traded Trocheck to the Rangers, the Rangers tried to get one of those guys – 10/20 #TusksUp #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 21, 2026

– Makes sense.

Huska wouldn't pay the price for the Flames' failures https://t.co/DjNQKQ2i5X — RDS (@RDSca) October 21, 2026

– Will he win?