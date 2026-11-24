Unsurprisingly, the Montreal Canadiens won't be hitting the road with just 12 forwards and six defensemen.

As we discussed this morning, call-ups were expected. And in the end, it was David Reinbacher and Brett Berard who received the call from the Canadiens.

They will therefore be available for the 11:30 a.m. practice and will fly with the team to Denver.

The Canadiens have recalled forward Brett Berard and defenseman David Reinbacher from the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have recalled forward Brett Berard and defenseman David Reinbacher from the Laval Rocket. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/El2P1Lq7WB — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 24, 2026

Both players had been assigned to the Rocket on Sunday. It was always believed that the plan was for the players to return to the NHL after the Rocket's game on Sunday.

And sure enough, that's exactly what happened.

We'll see if they're able to play tomorrow night in Colorado. After all, they performed well before being sent down to the Laval Rocket.

Adam Engstrom and the Canadiens' depth forwards (including Florian Xhekaj) will need to watch their backs.

Details to follow…