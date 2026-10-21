Back in Ottawa: Brady Tkachuk Was Humiliated by Sens Fans

Brady Tkachuk is returning to Ottawa tonight.

Earlier today, before the pregame show, Paul Maurice said that Sens fans “needed to let their emotions run free.”

That's exactly what happened.

Panthers HC Paul Maurice wants the fans in Ottawa to show however they feel tonight, whether it's negative or positive https://t.co/brTO7XfMvj — BarDown (@BarDown) October 21, 2026

It didn't take long before boos were directed at the former Senators captain.

The fans in attendance really let loose… booing Brady (and his teammates) as soon as the Panthers took the ice for warmups. It was to be expected… and I'm glad it happened.

LOUD boos for Brady Tkachuk when the Panthers took the ice for warmups in Ottawa (via @jkamckenzie) https://t.co/9c1PBClHX1 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 21, 2026

If you thought that was the end of it…

Check out the clip below before I continue. The game hadn't even started yet, and this is what happened:

“BRADY SUCKS” CHANTS BEFORE THE NATIONAL ANTHEMS IN OTTAWA… THIS IS GETTING GOOD https://t.co/1VAWeoAPHT — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 21, 2026

Brady must be regretting his decision when he hears the U.S. national anthem being booed. He's probably telling himself he'd be better off in Ottawa… (hehe).

Seriously, it's crazy how eager the Senators fans were to piss off their former captain. Artem Zub hit Brady early in the game, and the fans didn't hold back in sending him (yet another) message:

Zub just knocked down Brady Tkachuk and got a GENERATIONAL crowd pop https://t.co/OsPDlfvJju — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 21, 2026

Sens fans are pissed, and it's easy to see why.

Brady Tkachuk acted like a total baby; he jumped ship, and it's time to move on to the next phase within the organization. The fans get it… that much is certain.

Sens fans are letting Brady Tkachuk hear it https://t.co/Rjo5r6KMaG — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) October 21, 2026

It's worth noting that Brady himself found it funny as he took the ice when the Sens played his return video.

There were boos, some applause… and it made for a funny moment (for everyone):

A video tribute to former Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk was just played during the TV timeout at the Canadian Tire Centre. Brady greets the crowd with a big smile while the crowd expresses their displeasure. #Sens https://t.co/nPgx7hKtxc — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) October 22, 2026

Overtime

Want more?

These two posts are pretty… funny:

As I was hosting the pregame show on @TSN1200, a buddy of mine stopped by with a photo from one of the restrooms here at CTC https://t.co/EG9HLLLot1 — Steve Lloyd (@TSNSteveLloyd) October 21, 2026