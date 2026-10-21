Back in Ottawa: Brady Tkachuk Was Humiliated by Sens Fans

Marc-Olivier Cook
Back in Ottawa: Brady Tkachuk Was Humiliated by Sens Fans
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

Brady Tkachuk is returning to Ottawa tonight.

Earlier today, before the pregame show, Paul Maurice said that Sens fans “needed to let their emotions run free.”

That's exactly what happened.

It didn't take long before boos were directed at the former Senators captain.

The fans in attendance really let loose… booing Brady (and his teammates) as soon as the Panthers took the ice for warmups. It was to be expected… and I'm glad it happened.

If you thought that was the end of it…

Check out the clip below before I continue. The game hadn't even started yet, and this is what happened:

Brady must be regretting his decision when he hears the U.S. national anthem being booed. He's probably telling himself he'd be better off in Ottawa… (hehe).

Seriously, it's crazy how eager the Senators fans were to piss off their former captain. Artem Zub hit Brady early in the game, and the fans didn't hold back in sending him (yet another) message:

Sens fans are pissed, and it's easy to see why.

Brady Tkachuk acted like a total baby; he jumped ship, and it's time to move on to the next phase within the organization. The fans get it… that much is certain.

It's worth noting that Brady himself found it funny as he took the ice when the Sens played his return video.

There were boos, some applause… and it made for a funny moment (for everyone):


Overtime

Want more?

These two posts are pretty… funny:

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