The St. Louis System, the Gaudreau Trial, and the Greatest Goaltender in History

Learning a new system of play isn't always easy.

It takes some adjustment… and practice: the guys have to play to get used to their new environment on the ice.

Just ask Chris Kreider, who's still getting used to Martin St-Louis's coaching style.

The veteran told reporters (RDS) after yesterday's practice that things are going well so far, but he also admitted that he's not quite comfortable with his new system just yet. That's normal… and it shows on the ice at times, too.

We need to give him time (and that's fair enough).

“So far, so good” A post by @eleblancRDS

https://t.co/T2aZ3SHup8 — RDS (@RDSca) October 19, 2026

Phillip Danault, who went through the same thing last season, knows exactly what Kreider is talking about.

But Danault (TSN) summed it up well: when you learn Martin St-Louis's system and get comfortable with it, it's really rewarding—and above all, it's really enjoyable for the players too because it allows the team to play the right way.

That said, things could go better for Kreider offensively when that happens, as he has scored just one goal so far this season with the Canadiens.

Update on the Gaudreau brothers' case

The trial of Sean Higgins, the man accused of causing the deaths of Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau, is approaching.

According to reports, jury selection will take place on December 1. The trial is then scheduled to begin on January 4, 2027, after the holiday break.

According to Sportsnet, Sean Higgins could face a maximum prison sentence of… 91 and a half years. He would have to serve 68 years before becoming eligible for parole, if convicted.

Jury selection for Sean Higgins, the man charged with killing Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau, will take place on December 1st. The trial will begin after the holiday recess on January 4, 2027. https://t.co/8yOCkeCVgB — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) October 20, 2026

Legal proceedings will therefore get underway at the start of the new year. This is sure to spark a lot of talk… because we know just how much this case shook up the hockey world.

The coming weeks will provide more insight into how things will unfold, as Higgins faces the court.

Stay tuned.

The Greatest Goaltender in NHL History

Have you heard of Cooper Black? If the answer is no… I won't blame you.

We're actually talking about a goaltender who was just called up by the Florida Panthers. And above all, we're talking about a netminder who could break an NHL record in his first start.

Ben Bishop, Mikko Koskinen, Mads Søgaard, Ivan Fedotov, and Dennis Hildeby are the five tallest goalies to have played at least one game in their careers in the National Hockey League.

And Black, at 6'8, is taller than all five of them…

Cooper Black has just been called up by the Panthers Details: https://t.co/jc9rWRlgl2 https://t.co/V9Ew39VGJ7 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 20, 2026

At 6'8, I tend to think Black's biggest weakness must be his shots at the bottom of the net.

But one of his strengths is that he moves with great ease in front of the net because he's so mobile.

It's a funny build (and style) for a goalie, let's face it…

Quick thoughts

– Hehe.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews needs just 168 goals tonight to break Wayne Gretzky's record for most goals through 700 career games! #Leafs https://t.co/225feBq27z — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) October 20, 2026

– Note.

The Rocket have reassigned forward Aleksandr Legkov to the Trois-Rivières Lions. Forward Aleksandr Legkov has been reassigned to the Trois-Rivières Lions. — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 20, 2026

– He's got what it takes to bounce back.

A risky move by Martin St-Louis and Marco Marciano? #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/MF9uc6CWaw — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 20, 2026

– I can't wait.