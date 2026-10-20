Juraj Slafkovský scores the best goal of his career

The Canadiens and the Sharks are currently facing off at the Bell Centre. We're in for a showdown between two of the NHL's best young teams.

We're likely to see these two teams face off in many high-quality matchups in the coming years.

And after the first period ended with the score tied at 1-1, Juraj Slafkovský decided to take matters into his own hands. The Slovakian, who set up Nick Suzuki's goal in the first period, put his team ahead.

But it was the way he did it that really caught everyone's attention: he completely outmaneuvered Darnell Nurse to score a stunning goal.

That's the best goal of his career.

JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY JURAJ FREAKIN' SLAFKOVSKY #GoHabsGo https://t.co/1wkQsxT7eL — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 21, 2026

We know that when Slaf is playing at the top of his game, he's capable of pulling off some magnificent plays. And tonight, he reminded us of that with this absolutely stunning goal.

And clearly, he brought joy to the crowd… but also to his teammates on the bench, hehe.

The reaction on the bench after Slaf's goal = https://t.co/MD8NKtyKFQ — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 21, 2026

Slafkovský may not have had an exceptional start to the season, but just like the other members of his line, you can tell he's quietly starting to find his groove.

And when you see him score a goal like that, you're reminded why the Canadiens thought it was a good idea to draft him first overall in 2022, you know…

Overtime

We know that the Canadiens' offense, although it has more depth today than in recent years, still relies heavily on the production of their top line.

And believe it or not, even though it hasn't always been easy for these three guys this season, their performance is still pretty impressive.