Dylan Larkin: Here Are the 10 Teams He’d Be Willing to Be Traded To

As we know, Dylan Larkin wants to leave Detroit. The Red Wings forward requested a trade early this summer, but his wish has not (yet) been granted.

Reports circulating over the past few days, however, suggest that the situation could be resolved soon.

Of course, all of this would depend on Larkin's willingness to expand the list of teams to which he would agree to be traded. We know that the Canadiens, for example, are ready to make a move for him… but the veteran would not agree to be traded to Montreal.

And now, tonight, Helene St-James (Detroit Free Press) provided an update on the situation and revealed the identity of Larkin's new list, which includes 10 teams.

The teams in question are the Panthers, the Wild, the Golden Knights, the Stars, the Capitals, the Hurricanes, the Mammoth, the Lightning, the Devils, and the Avalanche.

Dylan Larkin expands trade list to 10 teams, per @HeleneStJames: Florida Panthers

, Minnesota Wild

, Vegas Golden Knights

, Dallas Stars

, Washington Capitals

, Carolina Hurricanes

, Utah Mammoth

, Tampa Bay Lightning

, New Jersey Devils

, Colorado Avalanche #LGRW

https://t.co/A7SBnmBZrc — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) October 21, 2026

What we're seeing is that even on his new list, Larkin hasn't added the Canadiens. The courtship at the Bell Centre and the fact that the Habs have the best offer on the table clearly weren't enough to convince the center.

In fact, there isn't a single Canadian team on the list. This isn't necessarily a surprise, but it does confirm what we'd been thinking.

We'll see if this new list helps the Red Wings wrap things up sooner rather than later. But in any case, it's really bad news for those hoping to see him land in Montreal.

Unless, of course, none of the 10 teams want anything to do with him, you know…

Extension

Unsurprisingly, the 10 teams Larkin would agree to be traded to are all teams that could contend for the Stanley Cup as early as this season.

At least we'll give him credit for being consistent on this point: if he wants to leave Detroit, it's because he wants to win.