Back in Ottawa: Brady Tkachuk Will Donate the Jerseys Thrown onto the Ice to a Good Cause

Brady Tkachuk's big return to Ottawa will take place on Wednesday night. We can expect some heated moments and plenty of insults from Senators fans.

Tkachuk even expects some of his Senators jerseys to be thrown onto the ice by frustrated fans.

However, the former Sens captain revealed on the latest episode of his podcast that he's already prepared a response to this potential gesture.

Brady Tkachuk said on his podcast that if a No. 7 jersey is thrown onto the ice on Wednesday during his return game, it will be donated to Ottawa's Boys and Girls Club. https://t.co/NGKLomwtA4 — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) October 20, 2026

If any of his old jerseys are thrown onto the ice, Brady Tkachuk will collect them and donate them to the Ottawa Boys and Girls Club, an organization that helps youth in need.

To be honest, this is an excellent response to the wave of hate that's likely to come his way.

It's hard to take Brady Tkachuk's side, but in this situation, he's ultimately responding with maturity.

Despite his comments, we can expect a ton of boos in Ottawa on Wednesday. After all, we're talking about a captain who asked to be traded from the team he was supposed to lead.

Brady Tkachuk is choosing his words very carefully when talking about this return to Ottawa. On Monday, he hinted that he was nervous and that he was going to experience a range of emotions.

“I think once we get there, it's going to hit a little harder… I'm going to be nervous. It's going to be fun. A weird but cool experience.” Brady Tkachuk on his upcoming return to Ottawa. https://t.co/6GrT7kwiXS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 19, 2026

It's hard to believe when we're talking about a player who asked to be traded.

I'm pretty sure Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Larkin won't have tears in their eyes during their first game against their former team if they're traded. It should be the same for Tkachuk.

It's also worth noting that these kind words don't mean Tkachuk won't act like a show-off in Ottawa. If he scores a goal, we can definitely expect him to taunt the crowd.

In a nutshell

– That's one idea.

Bolduc should play with Demidov when he returns, according to @JiCLajoie https://t.co/AT0fnbpCnf — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 20, 2026

– So cute.

Youppi! Waiting for the elevator at the Bell Centre with his mini Youppi!s https://t.co/ondqjT4oGh — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 20, 2026

– We wish him success.