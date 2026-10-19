RUMOR | The Canadiens wanted to use Rickard Rakell to acquire Kirill Marchenko

The Canadiens were very interested in Kirill Marchenko. That's no secret.

It's also no secret that the Blue Jackets wanted a top-tier player in exchange for the Russian. That's why the Maple Leafs, who had Matthew Knies to offer, came out on top in the trade war.

Since then, everyone has moved on.

But this morning, on his “32 Thoughts” podcast, Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet) reported something interesting regarding the Montreal Canadiens.

What did he say?

Basically, he delved into the rumor circulating that the Canadiens wanted to acquire a player from another team to set up a three-team trade.

Basically, the Canadiens tried to see if Rickard Rakell might have been a good fit for the Blue Jackets.

Keep in mind that the Blue Jackets were looking for a good player who doesn't command too high a salary. I don't know if Don Waddell would have taken Rakell, who is 33, but anyway.

With two years left at $5 million, that's really not a heavy burden to bear.

Rakell, who's had a rough start to the season (which doesn't factor into the equation, since the deal would have been made before the season opener), tallied 48 points in 60 games last year.

The season before that? 70 points.

For the Habs, it would have been a good move. After all, they weren't necessarily eager to give up a top active player (at least not at the level demanded), but they have a strong pool of prospects.

The Penguins (who are willing to trade veterans for draft picks or prospects) would have gotten what they wanted. The Blue Jackets would have gotten a key player.

And the Habs would have gotten Marchenko. They would have had to give up quite a bit more, but it's a good start.

I'm not surprised to hear this, considering that a three-team trade was rumored. And it makes sense that Kent Hughes went to Pittsburgh to try to make the trade happen.

In a Nutshell

– Note.

During the 3-on-3 drill, Arber Xhekaj stood out by scoring a goal. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Xhekaj #NHL https://t.co/74tOZx9dsT — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 19, 2026

– How are the guys who changed teams this summer doing? [NYT]

– Well done.

Arber & Florian Xhekaj meeting Habs fans at an autograph signing today https://t.co/ZP1Hlkv9fx — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 19, 2026

– Enjoy the episode.