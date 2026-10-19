Martin St-Louis is (once again) refusing to comment on who will be in goal tomorrow

Since taking the job, Martin St-Louis has often said that managing goalies isn't his specialty.

He often turned to Éric Raymond during his early years in Montreal. And now, for just under a year, he's been turning to Marco Marciano.

He said it again today at a press conference: goalies aren't the first players he thinks of when he's planning a practice. He needs Marciano's input to make sure to include them.

It's clear that, by necessity, St-Louis can use this as an excuse to avoid taking a firm stance on his goalies when he doesn't necessarily want to.

Today, for example, he told the media that he wouldn't publicly announce his starting goalie for tomorrow just yet. He wants to discuss it with his assistant coach.

#Habs Martin St-Louis did not disclose which goalie will start tomorrow against San Jose — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 19, 2026

This isn't the first time recently that he's kept his plans under wraps 24 hours before a game. On Friday, it was the same story—he said he hadn't decided on Saturday's starter.

However, it's reasonable to assume that, as in the last game, St-Louis will go with Jacob Fowler.

I agree with my colleague Maxime Truman: it would make sense to have the American play at the Bell Centre, so as not to expose Jakub Dobes to the fans in case of a poor performance.

Dobes could play on Friday. That game will be on the road against Chicago, a team that isn't exactly a powerhouse… and they shouldn't wait too long to put him in the game either.

And for Sunday's road game? It wouldn't be surprising if it were Fowler, who currently looks like the No. 1 goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens.

But to get a clearer picture, we'll have to wait and see what Marco Marciano Martin St-Louis decides.

In Brief

– Read this.

David Reinbacher has given the Montreal Canadiens the ability to play three lefty-righty defensive pairs. @EricEngels explains how having that consistency on the blue line opens up so many opportunities for the Habs. https://t.co/3VuDLuqHDS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 19, 2026

– Interesting.

Some big names could be on the move. https://t.co/gvdo8OWXdv https://t.co/5XX2onM8VE — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 19, 2026

– What do you think?

Gilbert thinks Reinbacher looked good in his first game in Montreal this season https://t.co/DcY0Z1hpkh — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 19, 2026

– Yes.