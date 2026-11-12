Elliotte Friedman has been hearing some wild stories about Matvei Michkov lately

The Matvei Michkov saga is far from over.

Kevin Weekes revealed that the Russian player might be looking for a fresh start somewhere other than Philadelphia.

And today, Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts), without denying his colleague's report, shed some light on the situation. According to him, Michkov has not officially requested a trade, but the accurate information he had received was reportedly misrepresented in the heat of the moment.

32 Thoughts: Thursday morning news, information, analysis, and interview podcast. Today's guest is Carey Price, taped yesterday morning after a phenomenal few days for him. Outstanding answers to terrible questions. Links to your preferred platform, here:

https://t.co/AeSlWLExj1 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 12, 2026

I still find it strange that Weekes, who had the same agent as Michkov, may not have consulted his former agent before releasing the information. Sometimes, a journalist's job is a race against the clock, and the former goaltender may have been afraid the information would get out before…

In any case.

This is important to note, because Daniel Brière wants to mend the relationship with his club and one of its star players.

He doesn't want to trade him. That said, Elliotte Friedman has heard some wild stories about the Russian lately, and the relationship between everyone in Philadelphia is hanging by a thread.

On his podcast, Friedman also explains that the players want to resolve this and that a dinner even took place. Let's just say it didn't necessarily help, since the player in question lost his temper with one of the team's leaders.

According to Chris Johnston, a trade isn't necessarily imminent, but this might be “the step before THE step.”

Chris Johnston: Re Matvei Michkov rumors/Flyers: This isn't a full-blown “put him at the top of the trade board” kind of moment, but it feels like the step before that step — Chris Johnston Show (11/11) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 13, 2026

Could a trade involving teams with players who have asked to be traded happen in some way?

The Lightning, Flyers, and Red Wings could trade their wayward players among themselves… In the case of the Wings and Dylan Larkin, a resolution isn't imminent yet.

https://t.co/FjGdMH1I2O — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 12, 2026

In a Nutshell

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A 100% Quebec goal ⚜️ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/lhSgXjhyZ3 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 13, 2026

– Well.

Slugfest — E.J. Hradek (@EJHradek_NHL) November 13, 2026

– Welcome back.