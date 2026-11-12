The CH Leads the Atlantic Division

Raphael Simard
The CH Leads the Atlantic Division
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After a controversial loss to the Minnesota Wild, the Habs were back in action tonight against the Bruins.

A four-point game for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Here are the lineups:

Mike Matheosn was back in the lineup.

The Habs wasted no time breaking the ice.

Kirby Dach scored a superb goal to give his team the lead.

Moments later, Josh Anderson was a pest in front of the net.

He doubled his team's lead.

The Bruins completely dominated the start of the second period.

But after several minutes in the Habs' zone, Boston lost track of Jake Evans, who beat Jeremy Swayman. On the play, Jacob Fowler picked up his first NHL point.

Cole Caufield then forced Swayman out of the game.

And Phillip Danault welcomed his replacement, Michael DiPietro, with a fifth unanswered goal.

In the third period, after Casey Mittelstadt's second goal of the game (his brother Luke is going to be happy), Chris Kreider got injured.

It didn't look good. I'm expecting a long-term absence, unfortunately…

The Habs held on and took over first place in the division.

Final score: 5-2.

Martin St-Louis's team will be back at home on Saturday to face the Avalanche. Colorado lost Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar to injury in tonight's game against the Ottawa Senators.


Overtime

– Good news.

– Anderson is on track for his best season ever.

– Haha.

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