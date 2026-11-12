The CH Leads the Atlantic Division

After a controversial loss to the Minnesota Wild, the Habs were back in action tonight against the Bruins.

A four-point game for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Here are the lineups:

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo https://t.co/QeP4Kr97CC — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 12, 2026

#NHLBruins at morning skate: Peterka – Zacha – Pastrnak

Eyssimont – Minten – Geekie

Mittelstadt – ELindholm – Khusnutdinov

Jeannot – Poitras – Kastelic

Kuraly HLindholm – McAvoy

Zadorov – Borgen

Brunet – Lohrei

Aspirot – Clifton Swayman/DiPietro https://t.co/CCRhbb2Kot — Jack Studley (@jackstudley13) November 12, 2026

Mike Matheosn was back in the lineup.

The Habs wasted no time breaking the ice.

Kirby Dach scored a superb goal to give his team the lead.

THE HABS OPEN THE SCORING! Kirby Dach takes it himself and scores the wraparound 🔥 https://t.co/t6NEpLrgdp — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 13, 2026

Moments later, Josh Anderson was a pest in front of the net.

He doubled his team's lead.

ANDERSON ON THE DOORSTEP🚪 Josh Anderson scores his 8th goal of the season to double the Habs' lead! https://t.co/z8JjpgJO4d — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 13, 2026

The Bruins completely dominated the start of the second period.

But after several minutes in the Habs' zone, Boston lost track of Jake Evans, who beat Jeremy Swayman. On the play, Jacob Fowler picked up his first NHL point.

THE Habs ARE UNSTOPPABLE! JAKE EVANS ON A BREAKAWAY! 🔥🔥 3-0 #GoHabsGo vs. #NHLBruins https://t.co/ldQtSaNmSA — RDS (@RDSca) November 13, 2026

Cole Caufield then forced Swayman out of the game.

And Phillip Danault welcomed his replacement, Michael DiPietro, with a fifth unanswered goal.

Did someone order a Cole Caufield goal? 🚨 https://t.co/LAW6VdzSJ4 — NHL (@NHL) November 13, 2026

WHAT A PLAY 👏 Bolduc finds Danault for the one-timer and it's 5-0! https://t.co/xpIzjw05uE — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 13, 2026

In the third period, after Casey Mittelstadt's second goal of the game (his brother Luke is going to be happy), Chris Kreider got injured.

It didn't look good. I'm expecting a long-term absence, unfortunately…

Chris Kreider's injury after being hit awkwardly by Michael Eyssimont https://t.co/XJGcn7n3PB — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 13, 2026

The Habs held on and took over first place in the division.

Final score: 5-2.

Martin St-Louis's team will be back at home on Saturday to face the Avalanche. Colorado lost Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar to injury in tonight's game against the Ottawa Senators.

Overtime

– Good news.

Guess who's back? — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 13, 2026

– Anderson is on track for his best season ever.

@mndamico 37*, 84 games, my king 😘 — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 13, 2026

– Haha.