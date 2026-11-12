The Canadiens are reportedly seriously considering playing a game in Paris

The Canadiens have long been trying to play games outside of Montreal.

The challenge: Montreal doesn't have a stadium. Gary Bettman has confirmed the NHL's mutual interest, but the venue is the big problem.

We also know that a game in Paris was once in the works, but it's been a long time since we've heard anything about it. Renaud Lavoie has heard some interesting news regarding a Habs game in the French capital.

Renaud Lavoie has heard some very encouraging news in recent days 👀 Details here ➡ https://t.co/5pIZDcUy0N — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 13, 2026

Lavoie (TVA Sports) was present at the general managers' meeting in Florida, and behind the scenes, he was told that enthusiasm for the CH is running high. The goal is to play at the Stade de France, a stadium with over 80,000 seats.

In France, the Habs are the favorite team of the majority of the population. After all, we Quebecers and the French are practically cousins. And the only active player from France, Alex Texier, plays for the club.

But if French fans weren't enough, bringing in fans from Quebec and Canada would be a possibility, according to the source (TVA Sports).

The source also named a team that could potentially be the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge's opponent: another blue, white, and red team, the New York Rangers.

“Do you want this to make an impact across North America? Canadiens vs. Rangers. I guarantee you that game would be a massive hit.” — Renaud Lavoie

Obviously, there's no specific date set for this game yet, but it's in the works. People have been talking about it for a few years now, and there's never smoke without fire.

In a Nutshell

– If I were in his shoes, I'd want to play with him, too.

According to @NCloutierTVA, the 20-year-old has what it takes to make an impact right from the start in the NHL 🏒

https://t.co/YuVji17ru0 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 12, 2026

– Worth a listen.

EARLY TRADING – @PierreVLeBrun on the Leafs seeking a defenseman, the Canes' interest in Karlsson, the latest on Michkov, and Quenneville nearing an extension: https://t.co/So3uX5tNng Watch an expanded Insider Trading later today on SportsCentre & the TSN App — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) November 12, 2026

– Note.