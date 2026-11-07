A Bombers player allegedly targeted Davis Alexander with an inappropriate comment

Remarks That Crossed the Line

The Montreal Alouettes' victory in the Eastern Conference Final was marred by a deplorable incident. Quarterback Davis Alexander accused a Winnipeg Blue Bombers player of repeatedly taunting him about his father's death during the game, as reported by Dans les coulisses.

After the Alouettes' 33-23 win, Alexander named rookie defensive lineman David Reese, who wears number 45. According to the quarterback, Reese brought up his late father not just once or twice, but repeatedly. Alexander said that these remarks had shaken him so much that he was ready to fight, as were his teammates.

Davis Alexander's father, Matt, died in August 2024 at the age of 56 from lung cancer. The quarterback has never hidden how close he was to his father.

During the game, Alexander was seen exchanging words with Bombers players on several occasions. In the second half, some teammates even had to lead him back to the sidelines.

Watch the video on Facebook

A Response on the Field

The Alouettes' quarterback still managed to keep his composure. He explained that he took a moment, went to the locker room to catch his breath, and was able to count on the support of his teammates. According to him, the way he was able to stay in the game shows just how much the team has matured.

His best response, however, came on the field. Alexander finished the game with 373 passing yards and two touchdown passes. The most important was a 21-yard pass to Tyler Snead late in the game, which all but sealed the outcome.

https://x.com/CFL/status/2119204070552690981?s=20

The quarterback did, however, have a brief scare in the first half. As he was about to throw the ball, a Winnipeg player hit him in the hand, forcing him to visit the training room. He returned to the game without any issues.

https://x.com/DarrinBauming/status/2119169712567287917?s=20

A rookie this season, David Reese played 17 regular-season games with the Bombers. He made a name for himself in the Eastern Conference semifinals by returning a fumble for a touchdown, but did not record any stats in the final. No reaction from him had been reported at the time of this writing.

Alexander, meanwhile, continues his perfect home record. The Alouettes will face either the British Columbia Lions or the Edmonton Elks in the 113th Grey Cup on November 15 in Calgary.

https://x.com/TSN_Sports/status/2119213220493946948?s=20

Sources

Created by humans, assisted by AI.