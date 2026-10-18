The Rays set the record straight

After having their game and practice canceled the day before due to inclement weather, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians faced off again yesterday, and the Rays regained momentum in the series with a crucial 7-3 victory.

It's not his usual approach, but Kevin Cash allowed one of his starters, Nick Martinez, to go deep into the game and prove he had what it takes to make a difference in a big game.

Nick Martinez held the Guardians to just one run, which came in the first inning pic.twitter.com/tPQ5qszWHb — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 18, 2026

Martinez pitched five and one-third innings and gave the Guardians' hitters almost nothing to work with. He was credited with the win while helping his team tie the American League Championship Series at two games apiece. The 36-year-old pitcher allowed a run in the very first inning but shut down the home team's offense after that. In the end, he allowed just two hits and two walks, while striking out three batters.

Cash made the right call by keeping his starter on the mound, but he surprised many by replacing him with another starter, Freddy Peralta. Peralta recorded the final two outs of the sixth inning. It was a bold move, but it paid off.

The Rays had to win this game to avoid facing elimination ahead of tonight's game, which will also be played at Progressive Field in Cleveland. In tonight's matchup, Drew Rasmussen (Rays) will face Parker Messick (Guardians). It promises to be a good matchup.

Jonathan Aranda delivers an RBI hit and makes it all the way to third after the ball goes under Chase DeLauter's glove! pic.twitter.com/6VxOOD8HRc — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 18, 2026

Chase DeLauter, who had driven in the game's first run for his team, misplayed a ball hit his way by Jonathan Aranda that had previously rolled through the infield. His error cost his team runs 4 and 5. Aranda's hit directly drove in the Rays' third run, and DeLauter's error allowed a fourth run to score on the play. One batter later, Aranda, who had advanced to third base, scored on a sacrifice fly. The Rays never looked back after that.

Aranda had a great night at the plate, recording three hits in four at-bats while driving in two runs. He also scored two runs.

It's worth noting Petey Halpin's spectacular catch in center field. That play is sure to be replayed over and over again.

WHAT A SNAG FROM PETEY HALPIN pic.twitter.com/R70AeduEPy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 18, 2026

After being patient with Martinez, the Rays' manager brought in five other pitchers to seal the win. For his part, Stephen Vogt had started the game with Shawn Armstrong on the mound, but after just one inning, left-hander Foster Griffin took over. Griffin pitched well, striking out five Rays batters over three and two-thirds innings of work. Five other pitchers took the mound afterward, and we know how it turned out. It was a game to forget for the Guardians, who will have a chance to bounce back tonight in front of their fans.

YANDY DÍAZ BREAKS THIS GAME OPEN It's a 2-run shot that just clears the wall pic.twitter.com/82aJnxo9Al — MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2026

The series will then move to Tampa Bay for the next games.

Yandy Díaz (Rays) and Travis Bazzana (Guardians) hit home runs after the game's outcome had already been decided.

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