MLB in Brief: The J.T. Realmuto Case | The Value of George Springer

J.T. Realmuto's playing time

His time behind the plate will be reduced.

The #Phillies might be looking to add more catching depth this winter as part of a plan to limit J.T. Realmuto's time behind the plate:https://t.co/eaVegpB7AR pic.twitter.com/UWp3pkIbiX — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 18, 2026

Today's Lineup

Who will take the lead in the series?

One of these teams will be one win away from the World Series by the end of the night pic.twitter.com/BFI3JESVlX — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 18, 2026

Changes in New York?

Who will play third base in 2027?

Ryan McMahon's rough all-around season could leave the #Yankees shopping for a new third baseman:https://t.co/MMYQZYWiTT pic.twitter.com/J4Rv91QpLx — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 18, 2026

George Springer's Value

Will he sign for around $10 million? That's the projection for him.

George Springer's free-agent market value via @spotrac: 1 year, $10.3M . Who will he be playing for in 2027? pic.twitter.com/M3MyzV2hCe — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) October 18, 2026

Don Mattingly Isn't Offended

He's happy to have the manager's job.

“I never felt slighted.” Why Don Mattingly wasn't bothered by the Phillies' pursuit of Alex Cora and other candidates before making him their full-time manager: https://t.co/TzMe8nbgPK — Lochlahn March (@lochlahn) October 15, 2026

Crazy prices

Who will be able to afford tickets like these in Milwaukee?

You wait 44 years to see your team in the World Series, and when it finally happens, it's completely out of price range! https://t.co/c9pK1UBBvQ — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) October 18, 2026

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