MLB in Brief: The J.T. Realmuto Case | The Value of George Springer

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: The J.T. Realmuto Case | The Value of George Springer
Credit: FOX 29 Philadelphia

J.T. Realmuto's playing time

His time behind the plate will be reduced.

Today's Lineup

Who will take the lead in the series?

Changes in New York?

Who will play third base in 2027?

George Springer's Value

Will he sign for around $10 million? That's the projection for him.

Don Mattingly Isn't Offended

He's happy to have the manager's job.

Crazy prices

Who will be able to afford tickets like these in Milwaukee?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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