MLB in Brief: The J.T. Realmuto Case | The Value of George Springer
J.T. Realmuto's playing time
His time behind the plate will be reduced.
Today's Lineup
Who will take the lead in the series?
Changes in New York?
Who will play third base in 2027?
George Springer's Value
Will he sign for around $10 million? That's the projection for him.
Don Mattingly Isn't Offended
He's happy to have the manager's job.
Crazy prices
Who will be able to afford tickets like these in Milwaukee?
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