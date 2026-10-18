Kirby Dach: Marco D’Amico believes he will eventually be traded

Vincent Larue
Kirby Dach: Marco D’Amico believes he will eventually be traded
Credit: Combien vaut Kirby Dach?

Things are really starting to get complicated for Kirby Dach in Montreal.

After eight games this season, the Habs forward has recorded just one assist and has a plus-minus rating of -4. He has also taken only three shots on goal.

Let's just say that's not exactly the kind of production you'd expect from a player who is, once again, looking to revive his career.

But beyond the statistics, it's his role on the roster that's becoming the biggest issue.

With Oliver Kapanen's return, Owen Beck was scratched from the lineup for the game against the Sabres. Yet Beck had shown promise in his two games with the big team. But that was the “easy choice.”

Marco D'Amico, on the Starr & D'Amico Show, even claimed to have seen more positive things from Beck in two games than from Dach since the start of the season.

That statement speaks volumes.

D'Amico also believes that Dach will eventually be traded to allow the Canadiens to free up space under the salary cap for a future acquisition. Dach is currently earning $3.6 million this season, the final year of his contract.

And the more you look at the situation, the more logical this possibility seems. Because we mustn't forget that Ivan Demidov will eventually have to rejoin the lineup.

At that point, it's hard to imagine that Dach won't be the one to take the hit.

At the start of the season, we might have hesitated between Dach and Alexandre Texier. But today, the Frenchman is playing far too well for us to seriously consider removing him from the lineup.

Not to mention Florian Xhekaj, who is currently injured but could eventually re-enter the picture as the 13th forward.

In short, spots are going to become increasingly scarce.

D'Amico also believes that Dach is going through a sort of identity crisis and no longer really believes he can establish himself in the top 6 of this version of the Canadiens.

Let's be honest—it's hard to argue with him.

We would obviously have liked to see Dach regain his confidence, but the Habs can't wait around for him forever. If Kent Hughes wants to improve his team through a trade—especially to acquire a second center—trading away Dach's salary might prove more useful than keeping him on the roster.

Deep down, a change of scenery might actually be the best thing that could happen to Dach.


In a nutshell

– Dawson Mercer as the Habs' second-line center?

– You don't see that very often.

– Interesting.

– A rough stretch for Matthew Knies.

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