General Manager: Carlos Mendoza Turned Down the Mariners

Big news.

As the Mariners search for their next manager (as are the Astros, for that matter), team executives reached out to Carlos Mendoza to set up an interview.

But Jorge Castillo (ESPN) recently learned that the Mariners were ultimately told by the former Mets manager that he wasn't interested.

He withdrew his name from consideration to take the job as third base coach (and infield coach) for the Phillies.

Carlos Mendoza was a candidate for the Mariners' managerial job before withdrawing his name to become the Phillies' third base and infield coach, sources told ESPN. The Mariners and Astros are currently the two teams looking for a manager. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) October 17, 2026

The Mariners and Astros are currently the only teams without a manager. These aren't the most attractive positions.

Mendoza's decision speaks volumes.

Obviously, it's not as bad as a job in Denver or Anaheim, but there are better options out there.

Mendoza was fired by the Mets during the 2026 season. It's good for him to see that he's still in demand, especially since he led the Mets deep into the playoffs in 2024.

He shouldn't make the mistake of turning down too many offers, or he might miss his chance to return as a manager. But he shouldn't just take any job either.

If he didn't feel that Seattle was the right fit for him, he did the right thing by waiting.

In the meantime, he'll have a chance to prove himself in Philly. And considering that the team isn't exactly brimming with confidence in Don Mattingly, the job could open up quickly…

We'll see if his decision turns out to be the right one.

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