Even in Toronto, people think Dylan Larkin is crazy for turning down the Habs

The Dylan Larkin saga in Detroit is generating a lot of buzz throughout the NHL, and especially in Montreal.

The 30-year-old forward would be the perfect fit as Montreal's second-line center, complementing Ivan Demidov's play.

As seen during the game against the Red Wings—which was part of a campaign to win over fans—many supporters are ready to welcome him with open arms.

However, according to some, including Renaud Lavoie, it's actually his inner circle that's hesitant about moving to Montreal—particularly his wife, who, like Larkin, is a native of Michigan and has lived there her entire life.

The problem is that the center, who has a no-trade clause and has given the Red Wings a list of seven or eight U.S. teams to which he would agree to be traded—including the Wild, the Golden Knights, the Avalanche, the Stars, the Capitals, and the two Florida clubs—

These are all teams that can contend for the Stanley Cup this season, but none of them has enough cap space to accommodate Larkin and, more importantly, the necessary assets demanded by Detroit to complete a trade.

The American is currently in the fourth year of an eight-year contract that pays him an average of $8.7 million per year.

For its part, the Canadiens can offer what the Red Wings are asking for, and his contract would fit perfectly into the Montreal club's salary structure.

In fact, even in Toronto, people are questioning Larkin's decision not to come play in Montreal.

This is particularly true of Steve Simmons, who wrote an article in the Toronto Sun on the subject, in which the journalist believes it is “nonsense at its finest” on the part of the center.

SIMMONS SAYS: Dylan Larkin is crazy to veto a trade to the Canadiens https://t.co/tTtTHtKHFN https://t.co/8vgOomo0cz — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) October 18, 2026

It's understandable that Larkin would want to leave Detroit to join a winning team. He played only five playoff games during his rookie season in 2016. That was over ten years ago.

However, as Simmons points out, if his goal is to play for a good team, why not do so in one of the NHL's best markets and one of its best arenas?

In his view, that should be a dream for any hockey player, whether American or not.

In short, let's hope Larkin eventually changes his mind, because his arrival could quickly transform the Habs from a contender into a favorite for the championship.

In a nutshell

– He could still surpass 100 points.

Habs captain Nick Suzuki this season: • 4

goals• 6 assists•

10 points in 8 games•

8 even-strength points•

At least one point in 6 out of 8

games• 22 shots•

2

PIM• 5

takeaways• +5 even-strength goal differential•

53.0% on

faceoffs• 21:52 mins per game https://t.co/ozPNkUe7It — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 18, 2026

– What do you think?

@mndamico is absolutely correct, and if and when the #GoHabsGo defense is fully healthy, they may have one of the best blue lines in the NHL! — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) October 18, 2026

– Victory for the Lions.

Anthony Beauregard scores into an empty net—it's 5-2 for the Lions! — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) October 18, 2026

– Is Erik Karlsson on the trading block?

The Fourth Period on Erik Karlsson: Star defenseman Erik Karlsson is also in the final year of his current contract and could be a prime candidate to be traded this season if the Penguins fall out of playoff contention later in the year. He has a $10 million salary cap hit, and the Penguins could be in a position to absorb as much as half of that to help facilitate a trade if he waives his no-movement clause. – 10/18 #NHL #LetsGoPens — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 18, 2026

– Solid performance in his return.