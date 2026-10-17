MLB in Brief: Ronald Acuña Jr. Traded? | Martin Maldonado to Detroit

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Ronald Acuña Jr. Traded? | Martin Maldonado to Detroit
Credit: CNN

Ronald Acuna Jr. traded?

Teams are expected to try. We'll see if it works out.

Far from over

The Brewers continue to develop talent: they have the top prospect in MLB in their farm system.

A Crazy Price

The Savannah Bananas won't be playing on the cheap in Toronto. A suite for 14 or more people could cost over $9,500.

Craig Counsell, Pat Murphy's assistant

This is what will happen at the next All-Star Game.

Martin Maldonado in Detroit

He'll be part of the coaching staff.

Rocco Baldelli to Seattle?

He is in the running for the manager position.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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