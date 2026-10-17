MLB in Brief: Ronald Acuña Jr. Traded? | Martin Maldonado to Detroit

Ronald Acuna Jr. traded?

Teams are expected to try. We'll see if it works out.

Teams will try to trade for Ronald Acuna Jr. this offseason, but it's a “major long shot” that he'll actually be traded, according to @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/wonDe5behY — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) October 14, 2026

Far from over

The Brewers continue to develop talent: they have the top prospect in MLB in their farm system.

The Brewers also have the #1 prospect in MLB : 19-year-old shortstop Jesús Made, who crushed a ball in his first at-bat in the Dominican Winter League pic.twitter.com/SX39VtbwzO — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 17, 2026

A Crazy Price

The Savannah Bananas won't be playing on the cheap in Toronto. A suite for 14 or more people could cost over $9,500.

Most tickets for Bananas games will be sold via lottery. The Blue Jays retain control of the Rogers Centre suites, however, and the team has announced that prices for those start at $9,500 for groups of 14 or more. https://t.co/KOsAqyJsZG — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) October 16, 2026

Craig Counsell, Pat Murphy's assistant

This is what will happen at the next All-Star Game.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy and Cubs manager Craig Counsell will be on the same coaching staff again next summer.

Murphy will manage the NL All-Star team, and Counsell will be one of his coaches for the game at Wrigley Field.

Only Murphy will take over Counsell's office for the game — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 16, 2026

Martin Maldonado in Detroit

He'll be part of the coaching staff.

Longtime MLB catcher Martín Maldonado has agreed to join the Detroit Tigers' coaching staff, sources tell @CodyStavenhagen and me – https://t.co/QLAEbAkoCv — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) October 16, 2026

Rocco Baldelli to Seattle?

He is in the running for the manager position.

Mariners Interested in Rocco Baldelli for Managerial Job https://t.co/GmTM989RCs pic.twitter.com/eUxrRyX8SZ — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 16, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.