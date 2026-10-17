Golden Glove Finalists: Three Overlooked Standouts

Major League Baseball announced its Gold Glove finalists last Wednesday, naming six finalists at each position—three in the American League and three in the National League. The Toronto Blue Jays, in fact, have no fewer than five players who were nominated.

But once again, MLB has erred in selecting the year's best defensive players.

It's worth noting that these decisions are based on two key factors: 75% of the vote comes from the managers and coaches of each club, while the remaining 25% is determined by the defensive index from the Society for American Baseball Research.

Pitchers must have pitched at least 149 innings prior to their team's 149th game to be eligible for this award. Catchers, meanwhile, must have been behind the plate for at least half of their team's games during that same period. As for other position players, they must have played at least 750 innings prior to the team's 138th game to be eligible.

And despite these criteria, it's worth noting that at least three big names were left off the list of 2026 finalists.

Starting with Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres. Tatis has been outstanding defensively this season between right field and second base, but he is not a finalist at either position, nor at the utility position.

Need we remind you that the 27-year-old has won the Platinum Glove in two of the last three seasons?

Also with the Padres, Manny Machado is another notable omission. The third baseman had his best defensive season this year, leading all players at the position with 12 above-average putouts and nine saved runs.

Machado committed the fewest errors among all qualified third basemen this season, with a total of just three, and had the best fielding percentage at that position with a .990 average.

Finally, we must also mention Cedric Mullins of the Tampa Bay Rays. He ranked fourth among all center fielders with 12 above-average putouts and 10 runs saved. This ties him for his best season ever, matching his defensive performance from 2022, when he was a finalist for the award but ultimately lost to Myles Straw.

Come on…

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