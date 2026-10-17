“Cole Caufield has been invisible since the start of the season”

The Montreal Canadiens are off to a rather disappointing start to the season with a 3-3-1 record, when, obviously, we expect more from this team than a .500 record.

It's clear that the Habs have been a bit unlucky in some games and deserved better results against the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals, but still, it's a disappointing record so far.

And it's not just the record that's disappointing and a bit concerning.

Some are starting to question Cole Caufield, who hasn't had a great start to the season with four points—including three goals—in seven games.

In fact, Gilbert Delorme recently stated on L'Antichambre that he's found Caufield to be virtually invisible since the start of the season.

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That's a bold statement about the Canadiens' leading goal-scorer, but at the same time, it's true that we haven't seen much of Caufield so far this season.

The Canadiens' No. 13 was particularly invisible against the Capitals on Wednesday, as it was the first time this season he didn't register a shot on goal and finished the night at -2.

Before the game against the Caps, Caufield had been creating scoring chances—at least getting off a few shots—but Wednesday's game was truly a tough one for him.

And when you look at the seven games the Habs have played this season, you realize that the one against the Capitals was the toughest physical and most physical game of the season—it was the game with the most physical play.

Is it a coincidence that this was the game in which we saw the least of Caufield?

Unfortunately, if we look at #13's 2026 playoff run, we realize there's clearly a link between Caufield's lackluster performances and the more physical games.

The Habs forward had also been somewhat invisible at times during the playoffs, for which he was criticized.

Well, history seems to be repeating itself, and on top of that, Caufield isn't producing as much in less physical games as he did last season.

The season is obviously still young, and we know full well that Caufield can go on an excellent run and get back on track, but it's clear that we're justified in asking questions.

Let's hope “Mr. Saturday Night” can shine tonight.

In a Nutshell

– Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to former Canadiens defenseman Francis Bouillon, who is now a player development coach with the #Habs. He turns 51 today. https://t.co/4bT0SiifGY — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 17, 2026

– Indeed.

You know you're early when you get to the Bell Centre ice before Lane Hutson and Adam Nicholas #GoHabsGo https://t.co/b3nZM6k2rd — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 17, 2026

– Well done.