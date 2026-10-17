Championship Series: A Tribute to Small Markets

Even though the Milwaukee Brewers, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Cleveland Guardians have, over the years, gotten us used to impressive runs in the playoffs, the 2026 postseason is treating us to something we've never seen before: all three teams are still in the running—and they're all in the championship series.

What's even more remarkable is seeing the authority with which the Brewers swept aside the two-time World Series champions in just four games. Without a doubt, the 2026 division series mark the rise of small-market teams.

Will this new reality change the course of upcoming negotiations in Major League Baseball? I don't think so, but at least it shows that well-managed franchises can carve out a place for themselves in a world where money has taken center stage.

Three teams, three HUGE droughts, one trophy pic.twitter.com/DC9udD4ki7 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) October 16, 2026

I have nothing against the Dodgers (quite the opposite), because they ingeniously took advantage of what the rules of the game (administratively speaking) allowed them to do. I even saw them winning a third consecutive title in 2026 after adding pitcher Tarik Skubal. Seeing the Brewers take down this powerhouse with a combination of base running and hard work makes the sport even more appealing to me. Yes, we need to learn from this postseason and remind ourselves that there's hope for teams with fewer financial resources to come out on top.

Neither the Brewers nor the Rays have tasted the ultimate title since their inception, while the Guardians' last World Series victory dates back to 1948. The Indians of that era defeated the Boston Braves in six games, even though their star pitcher, Bob Feller, failed to win either of his two starts. We're talking about a different era here.

At the heart of a division that has earned greater respect, the Milwaukee Brewers proved in 2026 that they were a tightly knit team and had to be taken seriously. Pat Murphy, like a seasoned veteran, steered his club to a safe harbor. For them, as for their upcoming opponents, just four wins separate them from the ultimate title.

Why can't teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds—which also operate in small markets—achieve what the Brewers have accomplished over the past few seasons? The answer lies in the question itself, because the Brewers have navigated the league intelligently, ensuring they always (or almost always) make the right decisions and providing their manager with the best tools for the job.

The Brewers' bullpen is remarkable without relying on players who cost an arm and a leg, as is the case with Edwin Diaz on the Dodgers. The team's offensive lineup isn't flashy like so many other teams'. And yet, the team's hitters prove, game after game, that with sharp bats, it's possible to accomplish great things.

The presence of the Brewers, Rays, and Guardians also proves that the “small ball” approach helps win games—you don't have to tear your shirt off with every swing to perform well. This brings back fond memories of the style of play from the 1980s.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.