Canadian: “I don’t think management is about to make a move”

Since the start of the summer, just about every player has been linked to the Habs.

We know that as the days go by, the chances of seeing Dylan Larkin in Montreal are getting better. But Renaud Lavoie stepped in to temper expectations ahead of tonight's Canadiens-Sabres game.

The reporter doesn't think management is about to make a move.

The Canadiens' front office is in wait-and-see mode, according to @renlavoietva. Watch here https://t.co/6ByvQo0Obl — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 17, 2026

The situation could change fairly quickly if Dylan Larkin and his camp decide to come to Montreal, but for now, we're not there yet. For the time being, the Habs are in wait-and-see mode—there's no panic, but they want to make a move.

After all, even though Montreal hasn't had the start to the season they'd hoped for, a 3-3-1 record isn't exactly disastrous. There's still plenty of hockey left to play.

Kent Hughes is active, and according to Lavoie, he's waiting for a call from a team looking to trade a top-6 center. A talented center on the market isn't exactly a common occurrence, though.

The Habs' GM remains patient and true to form; he won't overpay just because he's desperate. As the TVA Sports reporter would say, “We won't waste a move just for the sake of wasting a move.”

The Habs' real future acquisitions will be Ivan Demidov and, eventually, Michael Hage. Right now, the Habs are playing very good hockey—even without their most talented player. His return will be a welcome boost.

For now, Zachary Bolduc is holding down his spot on the power play.

ZACHARY BOLDUC SETS THE BELL CENTRE ON FIRE! #LetsGoBuffalo C. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Q0SYwaOLhs — RDS (@RDSca) October 17, 2026

On the other hand, could Alex Newhook be the one to go? He has a long-term contract in hand, which could be a tempting prospect for a team still hoping to compete.

He's been playing excellent hockey since the start of the year.

David Pagnotta on Hello Hockey about the #Habs: You know, you'll hear—you might hear Newhook's name pop up every now and then, depending on what they end up doing. I don't think they're looking to make anything happen in that regard, but, you know, other teams are going to ask about certain players. We'll see what happens there. – 10/17 #GoHabsGo #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 17, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Meal.

Saturday night pre-game is now underway on @Sportsnet… streaming on Sportsnet+ NOLS/TOTO

BLO/MEAL

OWA/PELA followed by EON/UMOH Enjoy! — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 17, 2026

– Cool.

The youngest of #Habs head coach Martin St. Louis's three sons. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 17, 2026

– The first goal goes to the Rocket.