Anderson and Carrier: Renaud Lavoie says they’ll remain with the CH “as a matter of course”

Alex Carrier has always had a big impact on the Canadiens ever since he joined the team.

But over the past few weeks, it's become even clearer just how important his contribution is.

He's having another strong game tonight.

Love watching #Habs Alexandre Carrier play defense. He plays much bigger than his size and is so smart with and without the puck. He's looking really good tonight playing alongside Kaiden Guhle. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 18, 2026

At the end of a flawless appearance, Renaud Lavoie provided updates on the Quebec native's situation.

According to the insider, his return to Montreal is a foregone conclusion. The same goes for Josh Anderson, who wants to finish his career in Montreal, according to Lavoie.

We know that the right-hander—who, I'll say again, has become indispensable—will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. But beyond his on-ice performances, Renaud Lavoie points to another reason that could favor his return to Montreal: his wife is a doctor in the Montreal area.

The Quebec couple just had a child, and he'll certainly want the child to grow up in Quebec. Kent Hughes once again holds the upper hand in this matter, but I don't think No. 45 will be asking for the moon either.

Anderson is one of the team's top forwards so far this season. After two strong consecutive playoff runs, he's continuing his momentum to start the season. Heading into tonight's game against Buffalo, he had six points in seven games. On the second line, he's doing a great job alongside Alex Newhook and Chris Kreider.

Aside from Andy and Carrier, Phillip Danault will also become a UFA. The veteran center also has a good chance of staying in Montreal. Basically, the only one who won't be coming back is Kirby Dach.

In Brief

– The Rocket wins again.

WINNINGGGGGGGG https://t.co/mxewy1Nr0p — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 18, 2026

– Yes.

Jacob Fowler looks even calmer in person — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 18, 2026

– No one compares them…

Good on Marco Sturm. If I see one more person ever compare Zadorov to Chara, I won't hesitate to call them out. The two should never be mentioned in the same breath. — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) October 18, 2026

– Well.