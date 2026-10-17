AHL’s Top Scorer: Luke Mittelstadt Deserves a Chance in Montreal

The Laval Rocket is once again off to a very strong start to the season, as has been the case for several seasons now.

Daniel Jacob's team currently has four wins in five games, which is an excellent record—the second-best in the entire American Hockey League.

Last night, the Rocket secured its fourth win of the season with an impressive, unexpected five-goal comeback.

Laval was down 4–0 midway through the second period against the Belleville Senators but ultimately won 5–4 in overtime.

The star of this incredible comeback was defenseman Luke Mittelstadt, who scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added two assists.

The @RocketLaval come all the way back from a four-goal deficit and Luke Mittelstadt nets the winner in OT https://t.co/evHExBwC3z — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) October 17, 2026

With this three-point performance, Mittelstadt now has 10 points in five games since the start of the season, placing him not only at the top of the Rocket's scoring leaderboard but also at the top of the American Hockey League.

Just as we all predicted. Seventh-round draft pick rookie defenseman Luke Mittelstadt is leading the AHL in scoring with 10 points in 5 games. https://t.co/Orb0DmNCC2 — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) October 17, 2026

A season start like this for a Rocket defenseman obviously reminds us of Logan Mailloux, who racked up just as many points in his first five games of the 2023–2024 season.

Two different defensemen, but Luke Mittelstadt's start to the 2026–27 season reminds me of Logan Mailloux's with the @RocketLaval in 2024–25. Mailloux also racked up 10 points in his first 5 games. I'd like to point out, however, that Mittelstadt is a 7th-round pick — Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) October 17, 2026

Mittelstadt, 23, has been truly impressive since the start of the season, and he's seriously starting to earn himself a call-up and a great opportunity with the Montreal Canadiens.

With Adam Engstrom struggling at times, I really wouldn't be surprised if they made room for Mittelstadt to give him his first NHL minutes.

The Rocket's #3 is brimming with confidence, and he's been a favorite of the organization for a very long time.

So it's clear that the Habs have a plan in place for Mittelstadt, but I strongly believe that given his current start to the season, that plan could change quickly.

And if he keeps this up and performs well in the NHL, Mittelstadt could very well leapfrog Engstrom and maybe even David Reinbacher in the Habs' pecking order of young defensemen.

We thought Jayden Struble had been traded to make room for Engstrom and/or Reinbacher, but I'm certain the organization also had Luke Mittelstadt in mind when they sent Struble to Nashville.

In short, I'm really looking forward to seeing what's next for Mittelstadt, a seventh-round pick (197th overall) in 2023, who's knocking hard on the NHL's door.

In a Nutshell

– Fingers crossed.

“There's one game left, and anything can happen. ”

Kyt Selaidopoulos after Supra's 3-0 win over Inter.

To make the playoffs: win in Halifax on October 25 AND hope Vancouver doesn't beat Cavalry. The suspense will last until the final day.



@andystake88#FCSupra https://t.co/3LUFFPDrgO — KAN FC (@kanfootballclub) October 17, 2026

– The Panthers never score the first goal of a game.

The #FlaPanthers have scored the first goal of a game just once—and it came in overtime of the season opener in Carolina. They'd rather not be playing catch-up all the time. https://t.co/rCRIZV4Tv0 — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) October 17, 2026

– Obviously.

Through eight games, the Maple Leafs' biggest need has become clear: defense. @lukefoxjukebox explores potential solutions and much more in the latest Quick Shifts. https://t.co/Yfb85LeuHI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 17, 2026

– Stay tuned.