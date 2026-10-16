The Brewers won in a style that analytics aims to eliminate

The Milwaukee Brewers have a record of 22 wins and just four losses since September 7. And for the first time in 44 years, they're heading to the World Series after crushing and sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the American League Championship Series.

The Dodgers led in all four games—a total of six times in the series—but the Brewers came back from behind each time to win, with the most spectacular comeback coming last night (Thursday).

The Brewers pulled off this feat despite hitting the fewest home runs in a season—154 in total—of any league champion since the Kansas City Royals in 2015.

And that is largely thanks to manager Pat Murphy. For example, when the Brewers' analytics department provided him with statistics on the team's ability to hit fly balls to the strong side, Murphy told them not to waste their time analyzing all that.

On the mound, Milwaukee also used old-school methods to beat the Dodgers, as the Brewers bombarded the California team with 66% fastballs—including a variety of sinkers—at an average speed of 97 MPH.

Since Murphy took over as the Brewers' manager in 2024, his team has led all Major League Baseball teams in wins, stolen bases, singles, opposite-field hits, and ground-ball hits.

The Brewers have thus proven that you can win with a style that the era of analytics whiz kids has been trying to eliminate for several years—if the right pieces are in place.

Take that.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.