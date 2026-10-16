Mike Matheson’s case is encouraging

During last Saturday's game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings, defenseman Mike Matheson was injured.

He hasn't played since and was listed as day-to-day.

Still, the worst was feared, as Matheson was seen staggering at the airport on Tuesday morning. The footage was far from reassuring.

However, Renaud Lavoie provided some encouraging news about him.

On the show “JiC,” he reassured Habs fans by saying that his status hasn't changed and that he's still considered day-to-day.

Reassuring news about Mike Matheson, explains @renlavoietva: https://t.co/82vjghKDqy — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 16, 2026

This is extremely encouraging, especially when you consider that it could have been worse.

Imagine if Matheson were to miss several weeks of action… With the infirmary already overflowing right now, that really wouldn't have been ideal.

In short, the Habs can count themselves lucky that his injury didn't turn out to be more serious.

He's a very important part of the defensive corps, and he's also a veteran who serves as a mentor to the younger players.

Lavoie added, however, that the Quebec native is not expected to suit up on Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

So we might see David Reinbacher get his first appearance of the season; he was rotating with Adam Engstrom in this morning's practice.

Let's hope he can return to action soon.

In Brief

– It wouldn't be surprising to see the Habs play the entire season with three goaltenders once Montembeault returns, according to Pagnotta.

David Pagnotta: On Canadiens goaltending: “Well, if they keep two, then they'll move Montembeault later on”—I'm not convinced that will even happen; I wouldn't be shocked now…that the Canadiens stick with all three goalies – DFO Insider (10/14) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 17, 2026

– Things aren't looking good for the Rocket.

After 2

After 2 https://t.co/wXrulMZ9qO — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 17, 2026

– What a goal.