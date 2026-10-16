Mason McTavish Is on Fire in St. Louis: Kent Hughes Missed His Chance

Before the trade that sent him to St. Louis, Mason McTavish was making headlines in Montreal.

There was a lot of talk about the possibility of the Habs picking him up from Anaheim because things weren't going well for him with the Ducks… and, above all, because he had an appealing profile for a team like the Canadiens.

But now…

But now, McTavish is no longer available. And that's a shame in a way… because the young center has been on fire since his debut with the Blues.

McTavish has racked up eight points (including five goals) in seven games since the start of the season. He's recorded at least one point in seven of his eight games so far this season… and as of today, he'd be the Montreal Canadiens' leading scorer.

Check out the goal he scored last night against the Minnesota Wild. It takes real talent to beat a goalie like that… :

MASON McTAVISH EVERYONE https://t.co/MiWUAulhz8 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 16, 2026

Kent Hughes, who wanted to add a top-6 player to his roster, thus missed his chance.

McTavish had everything the Canadiens needed: a 23-year-old second-line center with great potential who would have filled the second-line center role in Montreal. And we're still looking for that guy to this day…

That said, the price (two first-round picks) paid for McTavish may have been a bit too high for the Canadiens at the time.

And let's be honest: it's easier to say today that Kent Hughes missed his chance… because McTavish has been playing well since the start of the season in St. Louis.

But at the same time, we all knew the young guy had talent and was stuck in a strange situation in Anaheim. That doesn't change the fact that the Habs could use a player like him right now…

In a Nutshell

– Oops!

Someone, please let Protzy in

https://t.co/XjdReCTOD9 — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 16, 2026

– Hehe.

Is Colton Parayko a Jedi? “The Force is strong with this one,” Yoda. https://t.co/Iq7DnahUpt — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 16, 2026

– Stay tuned.