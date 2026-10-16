Juraj Slafkovsky Misses Practice

Big news from practice.

The Canadiens announced that Juraj Slafkovsky will miss today's practice. Instead, he'll be undergoing treatment today.

That's a tough blow.

Forward Juraj Slafkovsky (therapy day) will not participate in today's practice. Forward Juraj Slafkovsky (therapy day) will not participate in today's practice. — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 16, 2026

We know that Slaf, who took a hit on Wednesday, finished the game against Washington. But since then, we've been wondering if that was really the right call in his case.

Earlier this morning, there was discussion about whether Juraj Slafkovsky would benefit from taking a short break. Clearly, this is a first step in that direction. A blow to the head is tough to deal with.

The Habs announce that Juraj Slafkovsky will not participate in today's practice to undergo therapy. He took this hit from Tom Wilson on Wednesday but returned to the game. https://t.co/0lKyJCCjFJ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 16, 2026

It's worth noting that Oliver Kapanen was there this morning. Could he take the Slovak's spot in the lineup, after skating on his own Wednesday and Thursday at the CN Complex?

We'll have to wait and see if Slaf will be able to play at all, first of all.

The other injured players (Florian Xhekaj, Ivan Demidov, Mike Matheson, and Samuel Montembeault) weren't on the ice. This isn't a huge surprise, although the two forwards could start skating again soon if all goes well.

It's also worth noting that the Habs worked on four-on-four play at the start of practice, which was not optional.

Right from the start of practice, the Canadiens worked on 4-on-4 play. Chris Kreider gets the ball rolling by finding the back of the net! @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Kreider #NHL https://t.co/QQusp65vfI — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 16, 2026

Details to follow…