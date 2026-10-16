Juraj Slafkovsky: A Hard Blow That Leaves Its Mark?

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Juraj Slafkovsky: A Hard Blow That Leaves Its Mark?
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

That's an interesting question.

Has Juraj Slafkovsky been the same since Max Crozier hit him hard in the playoffs, during Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning last spring?

Richard Labbé, from the “Sortie de zone” podcast, raised this possibility.

 

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It's a good question, since things haven't been going too well for him since then.

In 19 playoff games, he's recorded 12 points, including six goals. But three of those goals, as we'll recall, came in the first game of the playoffs.

He's had his moments, including a three-point game in the first matchup against Carolina. But generally speaking, he hasn't been a major factor in the playoffs.

At least, he hasn't lived up to expectations.

He's had his moments, but he's not consistent. It's been the same since the start of the regular season, as my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook recently pointed out.

Is it a confidence issue? Is he playing with fear in his mind, having taken a few hits over the course of his career?

Remember that on Wednesday in Washington, Slaf took another hard hit while his head was down. Will the winger be forced to take a short break to make sure he's 100% after the hit?

I wouldn't be entirely surprised if that happened.

Whatever the reason holding the Slovak back, the Canadiens need a Slafkovsky at the top of his game, both physically and mentally. And above all, they need to protect their player's head.

This is a story to watch, then, since Slaf's return is crucial. It could change everything.


In a Nutshell

– Practice at 10:30 a.m.

– Interesting.

– Phew.

– Good question.

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