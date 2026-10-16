Juraj Slafkovsky: A Hard Blow That Leaves Its Mark?

That's an interesting question.

Has Juraj Slafkovsky been the same since Max Crozier hit him hard in the playoffs, during Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning last spring?

Richard Labbé, from the “Sortie de zone” podcast, raised this possibility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sortie de zone (@balado.sortiedezone)

It's a good question, since things haven't been going too well for him since then.

In 19 playoff games, he's recorded 12 points, including six goals. But three of those goals, as we'll recall, came in the first game of the playoffs.

He's had his moments, including a three-point game in the first matchup against Carolina. But generally speaking, he hasn't been a major factor in the playoffs.

At least, he hasn't lived up to expectations.

He's had his moments, but he's not consistent. It's been the same since the start of the regular season, as my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook recently pointed out.

Is it a confidence issue? Is he playing with fear in his mind, having taken a few hits over the course of his career?

Remember that on Wednesday in Washington, Slaf took another hard hit while his head was down. Will the winger be forced to take a short break to make sure he's 100% after the hit?

I wouldn't be entirely surprised if that happened.

Whatever the reason holding the Slovak back, the Canadiens need a Slafkovsky at the top of his game, both physically and mentally. And above all, they need to protect their player's head.

This is a story to watch, then, since Slaf's return is crucial. It could change everything.

In a Nutshell

– Practice at 10:30 a.m.

#Habs will practice today at 10:30 a.m. in Brossard — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 16, 2026

– Interesting.

Pierre McGuire on what it would take—besides Dylan Larkin waiving for Montreal—for the #GoHabsGo to acquire the #LGRW center: “If I were Detroit, there's no way I'd trade that player without Michael Hage coming the other way.” *Starts at 33:15 https://t.co/uo93vRV5CC — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) October 16, 2026

– Phew.

Jimmy Murphy on The Eye Test Podcast regarding Rick Bowness's comments: There's not a good vibe right now among the leadership core of that team about what just happened because it used to be okay. It happens at the end of the year, but this early in the season—you know, with players coming off a shortened preseason and a shortened training camp—they think there could have been a little more leeway, and if not, it should have been handled privately. – 10/15 #CBJ #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 16, 2026

– Good question.