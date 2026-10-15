The Padres will not trade Manny Machado

Before the new owners of the San Diego Padres, Kwanza Jones and Jose E. Feliciano, took over the team, rumors were circulating that the Padres were looking to reduce their payroll.

And with Manny Machado set to earn more than $39 million per season through the end of the 2033 season, his name came up more often than not.

It appears, however, that his name will have to be taken out of the equation. Indeed, it's unlikely that San Diego will part ways with the future Hall of Famer in the seventh year of his 11-year, $350 million contract, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The possibility of trading away a major contract has never been an immediate priority, and it likely won't be now either. For one thing, the new owners haven't weighed in on the budget or expressed a desire to spend big or part with a star player. Trading Machado seems highly unlikely, even though discussing all possibilities for improving the Padres is what Preller and his staff do almost every hour of the year.

Unless there's a major change—and with a no-trade clause in his contract to boot—Manny Machado should remain under the hot San Diego sun.

However, with the threat of a lockout looming over the baseball world, the Padres will have a few contracts to review during the offseason.

The astronomical contracts of Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, and Jackson Merrill—who will all be paid at least $200 million through 2034—will also need to be reevaluated, even though all of the aforementioned players had a much better second half of the season than the first.

There's plenty of work to be done in San Diego.

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