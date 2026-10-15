The Guardians Take Control of Their Series

This afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays faced off live from Ohio in Game 3 of their series.

The series was tied 1-1 heading into the game. Who would come away with the win?

The home team was the first to get on the board. Nate Lowe, who has had his moments since the start of the series, hit a single.

That allowed the Guardians to score the first run of the game.

Nathaniel Lowe comes up clutch once again as the Guardians strike first! pic.twitter.com/7w2xcJTA5V — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 15, 2026

Gavin Williams, Cleveland's starting pitcher, was in complete control. But in the fourth inning, he lost it.

Chandler Simpson, who isn't known for making a difference offensively, cleared the bases (using his speed) with a two-run triple.

Chandler Simpson two-run triple with two outs! Rays grab the lead in the fourth inning pic.twitter.com/YkUI1FfwfL — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 15, 2026

But the Guardians weren't done yet.

In typical fashion for this series, an unlikely hero stepped up to help the Central Division champions retake the lead.

In the fifth inning, Petey Halpin helped the Guardians drive Griffin Jax off the mound by hitting a monster two-run home run.

That gave his team a 3-2 lead.

Are you kidding me? This moment. This bat flip. This crowd. Everything about this is awesome. pic.twitter.com/peIveXrE3l — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 15, 2026

The Guardians never looked back, and the game ended with a 3-2 score.

Cade Smith had to come in during the eighth inning to ensure the Rays didn't regain control of the game. The Canadian pitcher recorded a four-out save.

The Rays are now trailing in the series (two losses to one win), despite having been the heavy favorites heading into the series.

Will they be able to bounce back?

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