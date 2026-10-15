Tarik Skubal: The Mets Will Match Any Offer

Tarik Skubal has been outstanding since arriving in Los Angeles. No one here is surprised.

His performances make up for the fact that he missed games this season due to an injury. And clearly, he's putting himself in a strong position heading into free agency.

We know he wants to return to Detroit, and we know that plenty of wealthy teams—like the Yankees, the Phillies, and the Blue Jays—are going to get involved.

But between you and me, we know it's going to come down to the Dodgers and the Mets.

This will be a fascinating story to follow during the offseason, and it feels like his agent, Scott Boras, has everything he needs to manage a bidding war.

On that note, it's interesting to note that reporter Chelsea Janes (SNY) claims the Mets will be ready to match any offer for Skubal.

UPDATE: The Mets are expected to match whatever money Tarik Skubal gets offered in free agency, per @chelsea_janes pic.twitter.com/SRikJsXtRp — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) October 14, 2026

We know the Mets will be the most desperate team in this situation. No one doubts it, since they really need Skubal.

The Dodgers will likely play it the same way they did when they snatched Edwin Diaz from the Mets: they'll make it seem like they don't need him before making a big offer.

That's just part of the game.

David Stearns isn't necessarily keen on giving big contracts to players who are getting older—and who, like Skubal, have had injury issues in the past.

Except that we can expect Scott Boras, the agent, to speak directly with Steve Cohen, the owner, regarding Skubal.

That's often how he handles star players.

But since we don't know if Skubal is willing to sign for the money at any cost, we don't know if the Mets have a strong chance in this situation.

He might want to stay in L.A…

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