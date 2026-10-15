Oliver Kapanen has a good chance of playing on Saturday

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Oliver Kapanen has a good chance of playing on Saturday
Credit: X / Canadiens

Oliver Kapanen's situation is a mystery.

The player, who has been on a day-to-day basis for the past few weeks, hasn't played yet this season. Sometimes he skates, but other times he can't get on the ice.

Yesterday, for example, he was back on the ice in Brossard, skating alone.

 

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But as we've seen in recent weeks, a player who's skating doesn't necessarily mean he's close to returning to action. Especially with Kapanen.

So what's next?

If all goes well, Renaud Lavoie expects the Finnish player to participate in tomorrow's practice (he'll need to train with the group if he wants to come back strong) and to be ready to play on Saturday. If all goes well, of course—so this isn't set in stone.

He spoke about it with BPM Sports this morning.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrZQi7e86PQ

If Kapanen does return, we have to wonder about his role. Which line will be broken up to make room for the Finn in the lineup? Would he be the second-line center?

It would make sense to see him on the fourth line in the spot of the player he'd replace (Owen Beck and Kirby Dach are candidates to sit out, if everyone is healthy).

We also have to wonder if the Canadiens will make room for David Reinbacher for Saturday's game. Adam Engstrom (and Arber Xhekaj, at a stretch) could be benched in that case.

It's worth noting that I find it hard to imagine both Dach AND Beck sitting out so that Kapanen can play and the team can go with seven defensemen. Tomorrow's practice will be fascinating to watch.


In a Nutshell

– Enjoy the show.

– Check it out.

– It often ends badly.

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