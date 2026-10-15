Oliver Kapanen has a good chance of playing on Saturday

Oliver Kapanen's situation is a mystery.

The player, who has been on a day-to-day basis for the past few weeks, hasn't played yet this season. Sometimes he skates, but other times he can't get on the ice.

Yesterday, for example, he was back on the ice in Brossard, skating alone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Guillet (@patguillet67)

But as we've seen in recent weeks, a player who's skating doesn't necessarily mean he's close to returning to action. Especially with Kapanen.

So what's next?

If all goes well, Renaud Lavoie expects the Finnish player to participate in tomorrow's practice (he'll need to train with the group if he wants to come back strong) and to be ready to play on Saturday. If all goes well, of course—so this isn't set in stone.

He spoke about it with BPM Sports this morning.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrZQi7e86PQ

If Kapanen does return, we have to wonder about his role. Which line will be broken up to make room for the Finn in the lineup? Would he be the second-line center?

It would make sense to see him on the fourth line in the spot of the player he'd replace (Owen Beck and Kirby Dach are candidates to sit out, if everyone is healthy).

We also have to wonder if the Canadiens will make room for David Reinbacher for Saturday's game. Adam Engstrom (and Arber Xhekaj, at a stretch) could be benched in that case.

It's worth noting that I find it hard to imagine both Dach AND Beck sitting out so that Kapanen can play and the team can go with seven defensemen. Tomorrow's practice will be fascinating to watch.

In a Nutshell

– Enjoy the show.

@passion_mlb podcast with @SebasBerrouard and Pascal Harvey We're looking back at the championship series and getting ready for the next round of the playoffs https://t.co/dANR4EfdRP — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) October 15, 2026

– Check it out.

BRANDAN CRAIG: HONEST WITH THE FANS It was Brandan Craig who stepped up to face the media last night after the #CFMTL's unacceptable loss in front of its fans. Craig is one of the players who didn't give up, who are proud to play for the #CFMTL, and who take responsibility. I asked him if he had a message for the fans who spend their money to support the team, from Montreal all the way to Toronto. His response—especially the first few seconds—says it all; he's concerned. He feels bad. Some in the locker room should act more like Craig, Breza, Eullaffroy, Petrasso, Longstaff, and others. And less like Dani Pereira. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 15, 2026

WE MUST SAVE SOLDIER EULLAFFROY It was an emotional Philippe Eullaffroy who appeared before the media yesterday after the #CFMTL's loss. I waited until the end of the press conference to ask him what had been said between him and @Collectif_IMFC after the game, and if he had anything to say to the fans who are hurting, disappointed, and/or angry right now. His response—especially toward the end—leads me to believe that he's part of the solution, not the problem, even though all signs point to his interim tenure NOT being extended. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 15, 2026

– It often ends badly.