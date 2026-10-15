Max Muncy is right: the Dodgers aren’t up to par

Major League Baseball is in full swing.

In fact, if you want to hear us recap the latest baseball news, this is the place to be:

@passion_mlb podcast with @SebasBerrouard and Pascal Harvey We're recapping the championship series and looking ahead to the next round https://t.co/dANR4EfdRP — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) October 15, 2026

But last night, the National League Championship Series continued in Los Angeles. It was Game 3.

Blake Snell and Robert Gasser were the starting pitchers for the Dodgers and the Brewers.

Let's just say both pitchers were on fire right from the start. And that's even though Jackson Chourio hit a home run in the very first inning off Snell.

One pitch, one run. Wow.

JACKSON CHOURIO

FIRST PITCH

BREWERS LEAD! pic.twitter.com/m6ndIzWPkK — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2026

The story of the game really revolved around the starting pitchers for quite a while. Gasser held the Dodgers' hitters scoreless over five innings.

Snell, on the other hand, pitched longer. And after six innings and nine strikeouts, he was rewarded by his offense.

Abner Uribe, who has pitched a lot in the playoffs, finally gave in for the Brewers. He allowed two runs to the home team off a hit by Will Smith.

And the Dodgers finally took the lead, 2-1. It had been a long time coming for the Dodgers to take the lead.

Will Smith puts the Dodgers in front! pic.twitter.com/rrRQNDj3mL — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2026

But the seventh inning proved to be too much for Blake Snell. Notably, he gave up a two-run home run to Jake Bauer after an 11-pitch battle.

And right after that, Garrett Mitchell ended his night by making it 4-2 with a home run.

The Brewers took control of the rest of the game by scoring two more runs late in the game to make it 6-2.

That means the series is now 3-0 in favor of the Brewers. Max Muncy is right: the Dodgers are completely out of it right now.

That means L.A. (which hasn't hit a single home run in the series) will have to win its next four games to stay alive.

The only team (out of 42 possibilities) to pull that off in MLB history? The legendary 2004 Red Sox.

It's worth noting that Dave Roberts said Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto won't be available tonight.

But he said the same thing about his Japanese pitcher before Game 7 of the 2025 World Series against Toronto…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.