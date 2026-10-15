Jayden Struble: From the Press Box to Nashville’s Top Defensive Pair

Jayden Struble no longer really had a place on the Canadiens' roster.

Despite his physical attributes and mobility, he found himself stuck behind several defensemen in the pecking order, to the point where he had started watching games from the press box.

The trade that sent him to Nashville, however, completely turned his situation around. With the Predators, the former second-round pick has just been given a great opportunity. He's on the top defensive pairing with Roman Josi tonight as Nashville hosts San Jose.

#Preds Lines vs. Sharks Stamkos – O'Reilly – Kerfoot

Forsberg – Wood – Hoglander

Colton – Pinchuk – Marchessault

Schaefer – Drury – Edstrom Struble – Josi

Skjei – Perbix

Hague – Wilsby Saros

Annunen — Nick Kieser (@KieserNick) October 15, 2026

Injuries and adjustments on the blue line opened the door for him, but still. Kent Hughes gave him a chance to play, and he clearly seized it.

We can only be happy for him and wish him success.

In fact, let's not forget that Hughes was his agent before he became general manager. As Elliotte Friedman reported on his podcast 32 Thoughts, he had made him a promise: if he traded him, it would be to a place where he'd have a real opportunity. A promise is a promise.

Elliotte Friedman: Regarding the Jayden Struble trade/Canadiens: When Kent Hughes…was still an agent, he represented Struble; [he] made it a personal promise that Struble wouldn't be traded unless it was a situation where…he'd be given a fair chance to play – 32 Thoughts (10/12) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 14, 2026

For their part, the Canadiens were able to clear up congestion on the left side of their defense, and with Kaiden Guhle's return, the unit has stabilized. David Reinbacher is also getting closer to the NHL.

That's the reality of the NHL: they had to make room. And a second-round pick isn't a bad return for Struble's services. Under the circumstances, this is likely a trade that will benefit both organizations. Montreal has addressed a surplus on the left side while acquiring a promising asset, while Struble finally finds himself in a situation where he can prove his worth on a regular basis.

Ultimately, we can't help but be happy for him. Not all players necessarily get the opportunities they need at the right time. In his case, this change of scenery seems to have given him exactly what he was missing: a real chance to prove himself.