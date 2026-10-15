Jakub Dobes: From Hero to…

After the first game of the season, in which he played exceptionally well, Jakub Dobes spoke to the media.

He mentioned that he wanted to prove to his haters that he's still a good goalie and that he's hungry for more.

Since then? Things have been more than difficult for the young man.

It's simple: since speaking to reporters, Jakub Dobes has allowed…

Six goals against the Penguins

Five goals against the Hurricanes

Five goals against the Capitals (last night)

Doby's stats since the start of the season aren't good. He's not able to make the big saves at the right moments… and yesterday, he cost his team the game against Washington.

This isn't the goalie we saw in the playoffs and at the end of last season. In fact, he doesn't look anything like that…

With Jakub Dobeš's recent struggles, should Jacob Fowler take over the Canadiens' net full-time? https://t.co/9xkxwWpTwd — BarDown (@BarDown) October 15, 2026

If Dobeš had played well last night, that would probably be the hot topic this morning in Montreal—because we know that goalie performance ALWAYS gets people talking. Especially in the current context.

But… Dobes clearly had another rough night, and he knows he can do better. He wasn't the happiest guy in the locker room after the game, and he took responsibility by saying he wasn't good enough against the Capitals.

He's right. And it's great that he can look himself in the mirror and say it out loud.

Jakub Dobes looked extremely downcast in the locker room after the game. “I wasn't good enough. I need to be better. I don't feel like I was missing a whole lot. I felt good. But it's a game of mistakes, and I hope I can bounce back when I play again.” @TVASports — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 15, 2026

We won't start with any controversy this morning.

I like Doby: he's a goalie I really appreciate because I like his style. He seems like a good guy off the ice, and it's no surprise that his teammates like him a lot, too.

But the reality is this: Doby is playing poorly right now. It's been really tough ever since he spoke to reporters after the Montreal team's first game, and he can't afford to put in performances like that after what he said on the evening of September 29.

Jakub Dobes after the Habs' season-opener win tonight: “I feel pretty good. I saw that a lot of people had a lot of opinions about me. So I just wanted to prove that I'm ready. I'll keep going and keep working hard.” https://t.co/QT2B5sWETG — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 30, 2026

Samuel Montembeault will be back in action soon, and the Canadiens will have to rotate three goalies.

Because no, I don't see Jacob Fowler being sent down anytime soon. He's clearly the one who'll be in net Saturday night against the Sabres, and we'll see what happens next, in due time.

That said, Jakub Dobes will have to step up… because there's going to be internal competition for playing time. And there's a world where Monty returns to action full of confidence—because let's not forget one thing: the Quebec native had a strong training camp before getting injured.

And if he plays better than Dobes, the latter might find it a lot less funny…

Overtime

There was only one other game in the National Hockey League last night.

The Stars and the Avalanche faced off for the second night in a row… and the Stars came out on top in a shootout. Roope Hintz secured the win for his team:

Dallas goal! Scored by Roope Hintz in the shootout. COL: 2 | DAL: 3 #DALvsCOL #GoAvsGo #TexasHockey https://t.co/su2DC9DkDv — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 15, 2026

Miro Heiskanen and Arttu Hyry scored for the Stars, while Gabriel Landeskog and Brock Nelson found the net for the Avalanche in the game.

Well done!

Finally, it's worth noting that it will be a busier night in the NHL this Thursday: