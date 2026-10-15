David Perron Signs a Contract Before Patrik Laine

Pablo Herrera-Vergara
David Perron Signs a Contract Before Patrik Laine
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David Perron didn't have to wait very long to make his return to the NHL.

The 38-year-old from Quebec has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Dallas Stars that will pay him $850,000 on a pro-rated basis.

That's according to two insiders, Elliotte Friedman and Frank Sevaralli.

Perron will be entering his 20th NHL season, which is truly impressive. He'll have finally landed a contract before Patrik Laine.

He'll be able to help the Stars, who have lost Matt Duchene to injury for several months.

This is a major blow to Laine, who is still waiting for a call from a team and training alone in Florida. On paper, though, the fit with Dallas seemed promising, especially given the large number of Finnish players on the team

I understand that some teams are still evaluating their internal options, but there must be something fishy going on with Laine. How much do teams fear his lack of five-on-five rhythm that they're giving Perron a chance before him?

I believe he hasn't lost his scoring touch and that he could help several teams, at the very least on the power play. Time will tell if a team will eventually offer him a real opportunity.


In a Nutshell

– Lots of questions in Detroit.

– There are still some holes in Toronto.

– Things are really not going well in Philadelphia.

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