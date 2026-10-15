David Perron Signs a Contract Before Patrik Laine

David Perron didn't have to wait very long to make his return to the NHL.

The 38-year-old from Quebec has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Dallas Stars that will pay him $850,000 on a pro-rated basis.

That's according to two insiders, Elliotte Friedman and Frank Sevaralli.

Hearing that David Perron is going to join the Dallas Stars This will be his 20th NHL season. Pretty impressive stuff — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 16, 2026

It's a pro-rated $850k for Perron with #TexasHockey — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 16, 2026

Perron will be entering his 20th NHL season, which is truly impressive. He'll have finally landed a contract before Patrik Laine.

He'll be able to help the Stars, who have lost Matt Duchene to injury for several months.

This is a major blow to Laine, who is still waiting for a call from a team and training alone in Florida. On paper, though, the fit with Dallas seemed promising, especially given the large number of Finnish players on the team

I understand that some teams are still evaluating their internal options, but there must be something fishy going on with Laine. How much do teams fear his lack of five-on-five rhythm that they're giving Perron a chance before him?

I believe he hasn't lost his scoring touch and that he could help several teams, at the very least on the power play. Time will tell if a team will eventually offer him a real opportunity.

In a Nutshell

– Lots of questions in Detroit.

Full Illitch story here: https://t.co/YVGsW3cZCj — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 15, 2026

– There are still some holes in Toronto.

David Pagnotta: On the Maple Leafs: The preference is to bring in a second-pair-caliber defenseman who is more of a stay-at-home type but also mobile – Daily Faceoff Live (10/14) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 16, 2026

– Things are really not going well in Philadelphia.