Alexandre Carrier: The Canadiens need to resolve his situation as soon as possible

Alexandre Carrier, who is in the final year of his contract (this is important to note in the context of this article), is quietly becoming a priority for the Montreal Canadiens.

And if we're to believe what JiC (TVA Sports) and Réjean Tremblay (BPM Sports) have said, there's an important decision to be made regarding him: the team needs to ensure that the defenseman stays in Montreal for several years.

Both essentially made the same point: Carrier is a player who deserves a long-term role within the organization, and the Habs would be well advised to offer him a contract that would allow him to stay with the team for several seasons.

Because, let's face it, reliable defensemen capable of logging significant ice time don't grow on trees.

Carrier brings stability to the defensive corps and is a valuable asset within the Canadiens' roster. Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton have several issues to address, but the defenseman's situation could quickly take on greater importance.

The Quebec native is invaluable to the Habs' defensive corps, according to @JiCLajoie

https://t.co/X1nwGbix8n — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 14, 2026

THE CANADIENS MUSTN'T MESS AROUND WITH ALEXANDRE CARRIER… AND DR. ALICIA LESSARD Read the latest “Chronique à Rej” HERE! https://t.co/YjXbK82xeS — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 15, 2026

Obviously, it all depends on the negotiations and the salary requested.

Nor should they offer a long-term contract at any cost… But if both sides can agree on a reasonable amount, why wait?

The defenseman will be a free agent at the end of the season, and the Habs can't afford to lose him for nothing…

That said, the Canadiens are in the process of building something, and stability on the blue line will be essential moving forward. Losing a defenseman like Carrier without an equivalent replacement on hand—especially given that he's a right-handed defenseman—could complicate things for the organization.

Kent Hughes will therefore have to make a decision: Is Alexandre Carrier part of the Habs' long-term plans?

And if the answer is yes, the best time to start securing his future is now, because he's eligible to sign a contract extension.

In a Nutshell

– It's going to be an emotional night in Detroit.

This past weekend we lost Jenny Baumann. Jenny is the wife of physical therapist and assistant athletic trainer Russ Baumann. She fought hard in her battle with cancer, and our hearts go out to Russ and his family as we celebrate #HockeyFightsCancer tonight. https://t.co/dtvu2s82ET — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 15, 2026

– Solid.

Devon Levi with a .956 save percentage in his last 3 starts. #LetsGoOilers — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 15, 2026

– Good news.

‘All Positive': Wild's Brock Faber Takes Another Step in Recovery from Skull Fracture.

@TheHockeyNews | #MNWild

https://t.co/UsQGXutdfk — Dylan Loucks (@DylanLoucks4) October 15, 2026

– Interesting.