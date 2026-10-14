Yet the recipe was simple

Last night, the Canadiens beat the Sabres. Was it easy? No. Buffalo is a good team, and at times, the Habs were their own worst enemy. One example that comes to mind is Adam Engstrom's deflected shots into his own net.

But the 4-3 shootout win was well-deserved.

It would have been better to win in regulation because regulation wins count as a tiebreaker at the end of the season… but we'll worry about that in March and April. And two points in a shootout are better than a loss.

Looking back at the game, there are two factors that allowed a team like the Canadiens to create opportunities to snatch the win—which was exactly what they needed at this point.

What are they?

First, the Canadiens' special teams got the job done. The excellent Lane Hutson helped the first unit tie the game in the first period.

Then, on the penalty kill, Jacob Fowler was perfect on five occasions. The guys in front of him are getting more and more comfortable with Derek Lalonde's system.

But beyond that, the Canadiens' top players rose to the occasion. The Canadiens' first line racked up five points—and Cole Caufield scored in the shootout.

But what about Lane Hutson? He scored and dished out a (superb) assist to set up Josh Anderson, but…

ELITE pass from Lane Hutson https://t.co/8HkbnY45jI — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 14, 2026

But it's more than that. He was sensational throughout the game. He controlled the game while Mike Matheson was out and while Noah Dobson missed part of the game. #PuckToTheFace

Hutson dominated for over 27 minutes, a team high for the Canadiens last night.

Of course, everyone in Montreal knows he's good (and that his work ethic is impeccable). But seeing him step up like this is a good thing.

Especially when you consider that Mike Matheson's absence could be a long one…

EXCLUSIVE | He has a medical appointment that's not in Montreal → https://t.co/mCtmD9kNBA — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 13, 2026

Last night, the defense held its ground as the Habs controlled the game (38 shots, 21 more than the Sabres) and the visitors' goals were a bit lucky.

But doing that over the long haul, without Matheson, won't be easy…

Aside from the performance of the Canadiens' top skaters, what stands out to me from this game and from the various players in the blue and white against the Sabres?

Several things, actually.

1. Kaiden Guhle played over 25 minutes yesterday. He was the team's second-most-used defenseman at a time when the Canadiens needed him.

If he can stay healthy, he'll make his coach happy. Because the Habs need him—and Alexandre Carrier.

Carrier's blocked shot at the very end of overtime was praised by several teammates Read more here https://t.co/KdyWoYltqh — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 14, 2026

2. The French-speaking trio of Phillip Danault, Alexandre Texier, and Zachary Bolduc played a key role yesterday in the game celebrating Quebec culture at the Bell Centre.

Bolduc is really coming into his own. Texier is capable of playing effectively and showcasing his talent. And Danault stabilizes the entire team with his all-around skills.

3. Kirby Dach played for 9:40. Only Owen Beck, who spent less than seven minutes on the ice, fared worse. Let's just say it's nothing to write home about.

Unless, of course, you want to tell his mom that Dach isn't pulling his weight.

4. Not putting Nick Suzuki among the first three shooters in the shootout helped the Canadiens win yesterday and on Saturday. But that must all be just a coincidence.

Everyone loves the captain among Habs fans, but he hasn't been on the shootout team for a few years now.

5. Aside from the shots Jacob Fowler wasn't able to stop because Adam Engstrom turned into Chris Kreider right in front of HIS net, the Habs' goalie played well.

And the American goaltender added a win to his record last night.

(On a related note) Most wins by a non-Canadian-born goaltender aged 21 or younger within their first 20 career NHL games:

14—Semyon Varlamov

, 13—Tom Barrasso

, 13—Jim Carey

, 13—John Gibson

, 12—Spencer Knight

, 11—#Canadiens Fowler

, 10—Halak

, 10—Michal Neuvirth

, 9—Four others tied — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 14, 2026

6. It's worth noting that Jake Evans, who was playing on the fourth line (and thus got ice time with players other than Dach and Beck more often than not), played well.

And yesterday, he wore an “A” on his jersey in Mike Matheson's absence.

7. The Canadiens' next challenge? Playing for 60 (or 65) minutes. Because even though the second period went well yesterday, the third got off to a bad start—with the Sabres scoring two goals.

One thing at a time, I guess.

Then the 3rd period happened https://t.co/45ccJJKpgk — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 14, 2026

Overtime

The Canadiens players flew to Washington after yesterday's game. Tonight's game starts at 7:30 p.m. and will air on Prime.

Since the Habs have only 18 healthy skaters, no call-ups have been announced, and we know Jakub Dobes will play, there's nothing to keep an eye on. But that works out well: there won't be a practice on the schedule.