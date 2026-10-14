Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a finalist for a Gold Glove

The Toronto Blue Jays didn't have the season they'd hoped for. The team's anemic offense is certainly one reason why.

But defensively, things were going well for the team.

In fact, with the Gold Glove nominations now announced, the team has five finalists, including Jose Soriano on the mound.

Brandon Valenzuela, Nathan Lukes, Andrés Giménez, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the other four players in question.

The 2026 #BlueJays Gold Glove finalists (aka top-3 vote getters):

SP José Soriano

, C Brandon Valenzuela

, 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

, SS Andrés Giménez

, RF Nathan Lukes — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) October 14, 2026

This isn't the first time Vladdy has been nominated. In 2022, he won the award, and last year, he was a finalist at first base—an ideal position for him.

Will he win this year against Vinnie Pasquantino and Christian Walker?

The 2026 National League @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Finalists Winners will be announced on Sunday, November 1st on @ESPN https://t.co/4pZrkX2AXv pic.twitter.com/9IAyBWqqIE — MLB (@MLB) October 14, 2026

We know Vladdy didn't have an easy season in 2026. Offensively, he's at the heart of the Blue Jays' problems.

But he didn't let his bat drag him down on defense, as they say. He continued to put in the effort to help his team.

Could winning a Gold Glove help soothe the wounds of Guerrero Jr. and his difficult season, giving him a boost this winter? Hard to say.

But the young man, who recently underwent laser eye surgery, will have to find ways to be more than just a defensive specialist.

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