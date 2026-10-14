“Kirby Dach seems to have lost his spirit”: Mathias Brunet’s (worrying) assessment

Kirby Dach is having an average start to the season.

And I'm being generous with my comments.

The big #77 seems… inconsistent. He's not playing the right way, his effort level isn't great, and that's making it hard for Martin St-Louis to give him a key role on the Montreal lineup.

The result?

Kirby has been playing on the fourth line for the past few games… and is also one of the forwards getting the least ice time. What's wrong with him? Because let's be honest: Dach doesn't look anything like the player we saw when he first arrived in Montreal.

Injuries have played a role in his development, and that's no secret. But in the eyes of Mathias Brunet, who spoke about Dach during a Q&A session (La Presse)… the problem might lie with his morale:

I look at his body language and wonder if he's capable of raising his game. It's not a question of self-reflection or intelligence; he seems mentally broken. – Mathias Brunet

Mathias Brunet took it a step further when asked what the Habs should do with Kirby. He mentioned that he's hoping, for the Canadiens' sake and for Dach's sake, that he can get a change of scenery… and it's hard to disagree with the reporter.

Because at some point, enough is enough.

Kirby Dach was ejected. Not a major infraction, but when you're not skating, you're inviting the referees to crack down on you. How many more chances does Kirby get? It seems to me he's had quite a few. Not to say too many? #CH — Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) October 13, 2026

The ideal solution might not be available right now because the Canadiens have injured players on offense.

But we should expect the team to make a decision in due course regarding Dach because he's not helping the team right now. And we know that the Canadiens, for their part, have high hopes for the season that's just begun.

The Habs don't have the luxury of keeping a player in the lineup who can't regain his confidence. And that seems to be Dach's biggest problem right now…

Quick Q&A

– Yes.

The best since Larry Robinson? #lesickpodcast #sickmedia @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/uHhraKl86y — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 14, 2026

– Definitely.

#Habs Lane Hutson on playing against his brother, Cole: “I've never played against him, so I'm excited to watch him play. Hopefully he doesn't do great, but it'll be fun.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 14, 2026

– Today's scores in the KHL.

CSKA won its 11th straight game; Metallurg went 4-0 without head coach Andrei Razin. https://t.co/yr5yTn5DaP https://t.co/0QodrKuuKF — KHL (@khl_eng) October 14, 2026

– You…