Freddy Peralta Sinks the Guardians

After a loss in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, the Rays were looking to bounce back.

To do so, Freddy Peralta took the mound last night at Tropicana Field to face Parker Messick and the Guardians.

Neither pitcher allowed an earned run. Peralta pitched six innings and has really been in his zone lately.

A great acquisition by the Rays at the trade deadline.

Freddy Peralta's last eight outings: 0.81 ERA (4 ER, 44.2 IP) pic.twitter.com/1xSa3Sv0FC — MLB (@MLB) October 14, 2026

Messick, meanwhile, was charged with three runs over five innings. But since all three runs resulted from a costly error by Jose Ramirez, they were unearned.

With two outs on the board, the third baseman made that defensive error. The Rays went up 1-0… then 3-0 on the next play.

The Rays strike first after an error by José Ramírez Suddenly it's 3-0 in St. Petersburg pic.twitter.com/QT6dJaDO0k — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 14, 2026

It's not like Ramírez to make a mistake like that. Unfortunately for him, it cost his team the win.

Instead of the fourth inning ending 0-0, the Rays took a three-run lead. And they were never in danger after that.

A double by the excellent Chase DeLauter in the seventh cut the deficit to 3-1, but Cleveland was unable to score any further.

The game therefore ended with the Rays leading 3-1.

The series is currently tied at 1-1. The next games (Thursday through Saturday) will now be played in Ohio.

Will the series return to Tampa Bay? And if so, who will have the lead?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.