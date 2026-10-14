David Reinbacher won’t be playing tonight

The Canadiens have just explained why David Reinbacher was recalled.

The team decided to call him up as a precaution, as reported by Anthony Martineau. He won't play tonight, so the lineup against the Capitals will be the same as the one we saw last night against Buffalo.

Except for the goalie, of course: Jakub Dobes will start.

David Reinbacher will not play tonight. His recall is purely a precautionary measure. Mike Matheson is still being evaluated on a day-to-day basis for a lower-body injury. Dobes in net. @TVASports — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 14, 2026

Since Reinbacher wouldn't have played for the Rocket until Friday anyway, this means he's making a pointless trip to Washington—without losing any playing time with the team. And it also increases the amount of his next paycheck.

Good for him.

The Canadiens also announced that Mike Matheson is still being evaluated on a day-to-day basis. This obviously comes as no surprise to our regular readers, of course.

We didn't expect to see him play tonight.

We suspect the Habs needed a healthy seventh defenseman in the medium term anyway, which also explains Reinbacher's recall this morning.

But if the Habs—who could very well have brought just six defensemen for a short 24-hour trip to the U.S.—chose to bring a defenseman “just in case” as early as today, it might mean there's something else going on.

Is Noah Dobson, who took a puck to the face yesterday, someone to keep an eye on? Perhaps.

We'll see in due time how Martin St-Louis manages his defensemen. But clearly, he won't want to keep the Austrian in the stands for too long.

In a nutshell

– Makes sense.

As for the Astros, they're changing managers. https://t.co/lZzVyuTY4V https://t.co/67obmBJLeJ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 14, 2026

– Hehe. #FrenchConnection

Kaiden Guhle yesterday on the Habs' line of Bolduc – Danault – Texier: “The French connection. They've arguably been our best line since the start of the year. It seems like they all have a mind of their own and they're super connected. It's fun to see them all succeed. Hopefully they keep that going because it's fun to watch.” — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 14, 2026

– Excellent point.

We're not even batting an eye now at $13M AAV.

It's a whole new world. Great time to be an NHL player. Suddenly Kaprizov at $17M doesn't seem so crazy! — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 14, 2026

– He's doing better than his team.