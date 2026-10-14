David Reinbacher Recalled by the Canadiens

We expected this might happen, but now it's a reality.

David Reinbacher has been recalled by the Canadiens, who will play in Washington tonight. The team had only six healthy defensemen yesterday and decided this morning to call up a player who had a strong training camp and is a top prospect.

Makes sense.

The Canadiens have recalled defenseman David Reinbacher from the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have recalled defenseman David Reinbacher from the Laval Rocket. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/pwj98V3VDq — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 14, 2026

Will the Austrian play tonight? It stands to reason that if the Canadiens (who sent him down to the Rocket after training camp to keep him out of the stands) have recalled him, it's to put him in the game.

But we'll see. After all, the team could afford to have only six defensemen for a 24-hour road trip. And since all six defensemen finished yesterday's game, we assume hope they're available today.

Reinbacher may have been recalled because the Canadiens will need someone in the long term to replace Mike Matheson—in the event that Matheson suffers a long-term injury—and Jayden Struble, who was recently traded to the Preds.

That's a possibility on the table, considering that Matheson's health is a concern.

If Reinbacher wasn't on the plane yesterday, it's likely that Noah Dobson's health is a concern for the Canadiens this morning. That wouldn't be a good sign.

But it's unclear when Reinbacher was notified of his recall.

The fifth overall pick in the 2023 draft has two games of NHL experience. That number is expected to be significantly higher by 2026–2027.

And if he plays tonight, we'll want to see what he's made of.

Details to follow…