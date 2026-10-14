Baseball This Week in Quebec: Charles Davalan in Arizona for the Fall Season

The final four matchups in MLB are now set. This is the perfect opportunity to gather at your favorite restaurant or bar to enjoy the show. In good company, you can also indulge in a bit of nostalgia as you reminisce about the days of the Expos. Despite the absence of our favorites, baseball continues to make its mark throughout Quebec, and you'll see proof of that once again this week.

First up is some news about our own Quebec native, Charles Davalan, who is still going strong in the 2026 season and enjoying some success in the Arizona Fall League. Playing second base so far, he's had a few solid at-bats, much to the delight of the Dodgers. The California team is closely monitoring the development of its No. 6 prospect in this league, which brings together MLB's top prospects.

The college baseball phenomenon is gaining momentum in the province, and now it's Cégep de Jonquière's turn to join Division 2 starting in 2027. The organization has taken advantage of the past few days to announce the first coaching duo in its history.

A familiar face in the region, Nicolas Doré has been named head coach. He will be assisted by Vincent Dantinne. With their combined experience, the two will be able to assemble a team that lives up to expectations.

For those interested in joining the Gaillards, you can attend the open house on January 22, 2027, to learn about the new baseball program.

Let's now head to Baltimore for our coverage of women's baseball. In collaboration with Gabriel Morneau, we were able to follow the journey of his two daughters on American soil. In fact, the entire family recently traveled to participate in the Columbia tournament as part of the DMV Series.

As members of the Carouges de la Rive-Sud organization, these two players are the pride of their team, and it's an honor to know that baseball from here is making a name for itself far beyond our borders.

With the spacious facilities ideal for practice, the young women took the opportunity to hone their skills. The two sisters then played a few games in their respective age groups—a unique experience for Rebécca and Dorothée Morneau.

The dream weekend ultimately ended with a loss in the final for our two representatives from Quebec. This is a story worth telling, as it serves as a source of inspiration for the next generation of our sport.

Residents of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield and the surrounding area, this next announcement is for you. The Hangar Baseball is coming to your region! The new indoor baseball center will be located at 490 Hébert Street in Valleyfield. This excellent initiative stems from the shared passion of people who have been involved in the world of baseball for many years.

This project will meet a long-standing need by offering a variety of options for customers of all skill levels. Three batting cages, a synthetic playing surface, HitTrax technology, and a pro shop will all be part of this new facility.

You're invited to the grand opening this Sunday, October 18, when you'll be able to enjoy the facilities completely free of charge. Regular activities will begin the following day, much to the delight of baseball fans in this part of the country. Passion MLB wishes the entire team every success.

PMLB

The Repentigny Royal invites the public to celebrate its most recent LBJÉQ championship with the team. The event will take place on Saturday, October 17, at 1:00 p.m., at the Repentigny Chevrolet dealership.

Félix Lebrun of the Thetford Filons pitched a no-hitter against Vermont State University.

Antoine Villeneuve won the U16 silver medal match at the BQL Center's Fall Challenge.

Deiten Lachance is a finalist for the title of Canadian Team Sport Athlete of the Year. The 53rd Gala Sport Québec will take place on Friday, November 4.

The Senior Canadian Championship will be held in Edmonton in 2027. The tournament will take place August 26–29 at the magnificent RE/MAX Field.

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