Zachary Bolduc is becoming indispensable

It didn't take Zachary Bolduc long to make his presence felt this season.

After just six games, the Quebec native already has four points, including two goals. But beyond his offensive production, it's his impact on the Canadiens' results that's really starting to draw attention.

Tonight, against the Buffalo Sabres, Bolduc once again played the hero in the shootout, helping the Canadiens come away with the win.

For the second consecutive game, he scored the game-winning goal in the shootout.

IT'S TIGUIDOU!! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/qU407dNohr — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 14, 2026

Not bad for a player who probably hasn't even reached his full potential yet.

After the game, Martin St-Louis had nothing but praise for his young forward. The coach seems to appreciate what he brings to the team—and for good reason. Because we're starting to see a player who isn't content to simply play a supporting role.

Bolduc has an excellent shot, great confidence with the puck, and, above all, he's not afraid to step up in the clutch.

We should also highlight the work of his line—nicknamed the “French Connection”—with Alexandre Texier and Phillip Danault.

The three players have great chemistry on the ice, and each brings something different to the table. Clearly, the formula is working.

What's particularly encouraging is that Bolduc doesn't need to play on one of the top two lines to stand out. He's already finding ways to make an offensive impact despite relatively limited ice time. Notably, he's averaged 13:53 of ice time since the start of the season.

Now imagine what he could accomplish with more responsibilities.

Of course, we shouldn't get too carried away after just six games. A season is long, and Bolduc will have to prove he can maintain this level of play on a consistent basis.

But let's be honest—it's hard not to get excited about what he could become.

It's easy to picture him becoming a 30-goal scorer in the NHL. But why stop there? With more responsibilities and steady progress, the 35-goal mark doesn't seem entirely out of reach.

I'm not saying he'll become a star overnight. But at this rate, he could quickly become much more than just a role player for the Habs.

One thing is certain: Bolduc is starting to give Martin St-Louis serious reasons to trust him.

In a flash

– Wow!

THE DOGG GOON ERA? We're not even a month in and we already have TWO MacKinnon fights https://t.co/l6G46OzHXR — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 14, 2026

– What a shot!

Leo Carlsson hits the top corner with a nasty shot https://t.co/CctqlQkyAR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2026

– A second goal for Sidney Crosby.